"The Role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Combating Forced Labor and Promoting Decent Work" in a dialogue session organized by Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Geneva

News provided by

Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - The official Saudi Press Agency

15 Jun, 2023, 15:58 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development organized a high-level dialogue session on the sidelines of the International Labor Conference at its 111th session titled " The role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in combating forced labor and promoting decent work". 

Continue Reading
Participation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the International Labor Conference in Geneva - June 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - The official Saudi Press Agency)
Participation of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the International Labor Conference in Geneva - June 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - The official Saudi Press Agency)

The Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor, Dr. Abdullah Abu Thanain, opened the session which also included the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Monitoring and Developing the Work Environment, Sattam bin Amer Al-Harbi and several representatives from the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

The discussion focused on Saudi Arabia's commitment to combating forced labor and the role of national policies, civil society, workers and employers, and international organizations.

Sattam Al-Harbi highlighted the Kingdom's role in providing national policies to promote decent work, which boosts the competitiveness of the Saudi labor market globally and raises its classification in international competitiveness indicators, by upgrading labor policies and continuously regulating the work environment.  He also discussed the role of scientific research in measuring the impact of legislation and policies, and the role of international cooperation in combating forced labor. He indicated the Kingdom's plans to launch a national policy to eliminate forced labor practices.

The session also discussed the role of national organizations in supporting government efforts and strengthening the regulatory frameworks of local legislation through the participation of representatives from international organizations, including: the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

The impact of the labor policies launched in the past years on the labor market and its workers was highlighted, through the interventions of a representative from the National Committee for Labor Committees, and a representative from the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in the Kingdom.

Organizing such a discussion comes within the framework of highlighting the Kingdom's efforts to reduce forced labor, provide suitable and safe job opportunities for all, and enhance international cooperation in this field. The session was attended by representatives from various countries, international organizations and interested researchers.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia's commitment to reducing forced labor and promoting decent work in the labor market comes from the legal and legislative measures that have been put in place to protect workers' rights and combat forced labor in the Kingdom. These measures include defining the rights and obligations of workers and determining the necessary legal procedures to enforce these rights and obligations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103395/Saudi_Ministry_of_Human_Resources_and_Social_Development.jpg

SOURCE Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development - The official Saudi Press Agency

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.