The Rolling Stones Bring Their Iconic Music to Roblox in Partnership with Universal Music Group and Supersocial

"Bringing our music to the virtual world of Beat Galaxy is an innovative way to connect with our new and existing fans," said The Rolling Stones.

Beat Galaxy on Roblox is architected to become a virtual epicenter for a wide range of UMG labels and artist integrations. The Rolling Stones' takeover will transform the ever-changing virtual world into an immersive experience that embodies the iconic art, styles, and influences from the band's illustrious career. Users will be able to play a track-runner game featuring the band's famous hits, compete for prizes and visit a 24/7 virtual club and social hub.

"At Universal Music Group, it is our mission to constantly innovate music discovery and re-discovery, while presenting unique opportunities to our artists. The Rolling Stones' entrance to Beat Galaxy is a testament to our inventive approach toward music engagement," said Alvaro Velilla, Senior Vice President, New Business at UMG. "We're excited to reimagine the band's work through this activation and inspire other artists and labels to explore the potential of virtual spaces for music and fans."

The integration not only celebrates the band's rich history, but shapes the future of music discovery and fan interaction. Since launching in December of 2023, Beat Galaxy has become a landmark experience across genres, allowing artists to leverage their IP in new and innovative ways. Supersocial, the developer of Beat Galaxy, worked directly with artists such as YUNGBLUD and Mae Stephens to effectively bring their brands to life in a virtual setting. The Rolling Stones' takeover builds on the previous success of artist integrations, which have collectively garnered over 84 million impressions from immersive ads on Roblox and 500,000 unique visitors.

"We are thrilled to bring one of the most storied rock bands of all time to Roblox. This collaboration not only highlights the versatility of Beat Galaxy, but the continued impact the virtual experience is making for artists, both new and world famous," said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. "With the ongoing success of Beat Galaxy, we continue to underscore that artists can engage with fans in new and meaningful ways in the metaverse."

The Rolling Stones' virtual experience in Beat Galaxy is now available on Roblox. To immerse yourself please visit Beat Galaxy .

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com .

About Supersocial

Supersocial stands at the forefront of the virtual world revolution, specializing in crafting immersive digital experiences that bring major brands to life within the metaverse. Renowned for its iconic visuals and unparalleled user experience, Supersocial is the premiere partner to the world's leading brands, creating boundary-pushing experiences that redefine the intersection of virtual worlds, gaming, and brand representation through social connectivity. For more information please visit www.supersocialinc.com

About Beat Galaxy

As part of the experience's pioneering approach to music in the metaverse, Beat Galaxy empowers artists to connect with fans like never before in new, virtual-native ways, creating a truly organic approach to immersive discovery.

Users are empowered to do more than play the rhythm—in Beat Galaxy, players literally ride the rhythm down stunning high-fidelity tracks inspired by the music around them. Track themes come in a variety of popular aesthetics, from flaming rock-inspired firescapes to classic 90s vaporwave highways. The experience further innovates on social expression by empowering players to choose whichever aesthetic they want, no matter what genre of music is chosen.

Beat Galaxy's integrated track runner features fun, competitive play that gamifies the music as users listen. Users race down the track together as the song plays, hitting notes in time with the tune while simultaneously avoiding obstacles. As users complete tracks, they'll receive a score on the leaderboard, gain ranks of Fame, and earn access to exclusive rewards including new tracks, titles, and cosmetics.

Each playable song in Beat Galaxy is created using cutting-edge beat mapping technology, ensuring the transition from music to movement is completely seamless. This experience-centric approach extends to device-specific controls, supporting gameplay on multiple devices including iOS, Android, PC, Meta Quest VR, and more.

Visit Beat Galaxy on Roblox and discover new artists and music as you've never experienced them before!

Media contact:

Dakota Orlando

Phone: (212) 999-5585

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Supersocial