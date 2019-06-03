The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Alibaba Group Holding Limited -- BABA

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of securities of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and/or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba") American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), or purchased call options or sold put options on Alibaba ADS, during the period September 19, 2014 through January 28, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"), other than those shares purchased directly in the September 19, 2014 Initial Public Offering (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "MDL Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the MDL Action have reached a proposed settlement of the MDL Action for $250,000,000 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the MDL Action.

A hearing will be held on October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Colleen McMahon at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 24A, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the MDL Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 26, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

Court-appointed Lead Counsel, The Rosen Law Firm, P.A., will apply to the Court for an award of attorneys' fees for all Plaintiffs' Counsel in an amount not to exceed 25% of the Settlement Fund (including accrued interest). In addition, Lead Counsel will apply for reimbursement of Litigation Expenses paid or incurred in connection with the institution, prosecution and resolution of the claims against the Defendants, in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000, which may include a request for award(s) sufficient to reimburse the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Plaintiffs, including lost wages, directly related to their representation of the Class in an amount not to exceed $12,500 for each representative Plaintiff.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Settlement of the MDL Action, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Christine Asia Co. Ltd. et al. v. Jack Yun Ma et al., c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, 1-833-226-6360. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.AlibabaSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than September 3, 2019. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the MDL Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 25, 2019 to the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the MDL Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses must be filed with the Court and provided to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 25, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

The MDL Action is separate from an action that had been filed in California Superior Court, San Mateo County, that alleged violations of a different federal statute. That state court action was separately settled in May 2019.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Alibaba, or Alibaba's counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

The Rosen Law Firm P.A.

Attn: Laurence Rosen, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 686-1060

Email: alibabasettlement@rosenlegal.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Christine Asia Co. Ltd. et al v. Jack Yun Ma, et al.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

1-833-226-6360

www.AlibabaSettlement.com

By Order of the Court

