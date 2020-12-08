The Roundtable Relaunches to Provide Interactive Hands-On Technology Training for Legal Professionals

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC Strategies, LLC, the leading technology marketing and sales consulting firm for legal startups, today announced the 2021 relaunch of The Roundtable by RPC Strategies, LLC, providing virtual technology training workshops and continuing education events.

RPC Strategies, LLC, CEO Melissa Rogozinski, founded the company, formerly known as ESI Roundtable, in 2008 to satisfy a market demand for regional legal technology training. There was a need to provide practical knowledge and application of technologies to judges, attorneys, and paralegals in underserved mid-market communities. ESI Roundtable successfully organized and hosted more than 250 educational events in nine cities across the country.

"As 2020 progressed and all live events were canceled, it was clear through the interactions with our clients and colleagues that there was a need for a virtual roundtable format," says Melissa Rogozinski.

As a result, The Roundtable has been rebranded and will return in 2021 with a comprehensive calendar of events. These events will be held virtually beginning in February, and eventually in person as well.

The Roundtable's signature events are its Hands-On Training Workshops, or #HOTWorkshop for short. These virtual, interactive sessions provide a curated audience of legal professionals with practical education on trends and challenges affecting their work, along with an introduction to technology solutions that solve real-world problems.

"The Roundtable events I have participated in have always been well organized and well attended, with excellent speakers," says Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today and a longtime legal technology executive. "I'm delighted that The Roundtable is back to offer virtual events that combine education with hands on training, as educational forums that offer both are sorely needed in our industry."

Each workshop features a guest speaker and a working session led by a sponsoring technology provider. During the session, the audience logs in, takes the controls, and test drives the technology through a series of exercises with guidance from the trainer. Time is also reserved to answer questions, engage in discussion, and network with industry peers.

"E-discovery had an undeniable impact on the evolution of my career from paralegal to litigation support salesperson and, eventually, to legal technology entrepreneur. ESI Roundtable changed my life," says Rogozinski. "The opportunity to rebrand as The Roundtable by RPC Strategies, LLC and bring our engaging educational content into a virtual environment is impactful. We will empower legal professionals and elevate careers. The Roundtable is 'Legal Tech for the Rest of Us.'"

Planned topics for 2021 include law practice management, analytics, artificial intelligence, data privacy, information security and the collection of evidence from popular new sources such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and videoconferencing tools.

Visit https://www.rpcroundtable.com for more information on sponsoring or attending the upcoming workshops.

About RPC Strategies, LLC

RPC Strategies, LLC is legal technology marketing and sales training consulting firm that empowers its clients to convert more leads into revenue. The company builds its foundation for success on revenue strategy audits, detailed strategic planning, project management, organic lead generation and lead nurturing. Founded in 2015, RPC's diverse group of intelligent and energetic consultants specialize in: B2B marketing, content strategy and marketing, social media, branding, design, lead generation, sales enablement, virtual events, web development, and continuing education programming.

Contact:

Alexis Robbins, CMO

RPC Strategies, LLC

(661) 644-8329

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rpcstrategies/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RPCStrategies

SOURCE RPC Strategies, LLC

Related Links

https://www.risingphoenix.guru

