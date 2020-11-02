The Royal Canin #ShelterShoutout Contest Invites Cat Owners to Submit Their Adoption and Animal Shelter Story in Celebration of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredibly trying time for everyone, and animal shelters are no exception as most shelters are understaffed and care for hundreds of animals. Shelters and rescues need our help now more than ever, so in honor of Animal Shelter Appreciation Week on November 2-6, 2020, Royal Canin, a global leader in cat nutrition, today announced the launch of the Royal Canin #ShelterShoutOut contest to support these shelters in need.

To participate in the Royal Canin #ShelterShoutOut contest:

SHARE: The Royal Canin #ShelterShoutOut contest invites kitten and cat owners to share a short essay highlighting their cat adoption story and nominate their favorite shelter to receive a financial donation. VOTE: All participants will be allowed to submit November 2-15, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET . All submissions will be featured in a gallery on royalcanin.com/adopt where the public will then be able to cast their vote for their favorite cat adoption story. DONATE: The public will choose ten finalists, who will receive a $500 donation to the shelter of their choice. Royal Canin and campaign ambassador Kitten Lady Hannah Show will then select a grand prize winner to receive a year's supply of Royal Canin cat nutrition. Public voting will begin on November 18-30, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET .

Cat and kitten owners can help shelters by submitting an essay highlighting their cat adoption story and why their animal shelter should win a donation prize, as well as a photo of their cat and the shelter. The campaign aims to help vulnerable pets and the people who love them, while delivering meaningful progress against its ambition to end pet homelessness.

"Shelters are at the forefront of helping support pets in need and placing them in forever homes. Their work is critical in helping end pet homelessness, but this year has been more strenuous on both bandwidth and resources than ever before," said Tony Wild, Royal Canin Cat Acceleration Director. "Royal Canin is focused on our commitment to making the world a better place for pets. We are honored to launch our #ShelterShoutOut program as a way to aid shelters during a time of need and recognize the incredible work they do for pets each and every day."

In addition to #ShelterShoutOut, kitten and cat owners can also help their local shelters in a variety of ways:

FIND A CAT : If you find a cat outside that looks healthy and is not sick or injured, don't take it to your local shelter. Chances are the cat is not lost. He or she's body condition tells you it knows where to go. If you are still worried, help it find its way home by posting online to apps like NextDoor and posting fliers. Remember, cats don't use the sidewalk. A cat can travel the fence line and be many streets away from his home instantly.

: If you find a cat outside that looks healthy and is not sick or injured, don't take it to your local shelter. Chances are the cat is not lost. He or she's body condition tells you it knows where to go. If you are still worried, help it find its way home by posting online to apps like NextDoor and posting fliers. Remember, cats don't use the sidewalk. A cat can travel the fence line and be many streets away from his home instantly. FIND A KITTEN : If you find a litter of healthy kittens, don't separate them from their mother. A kitten's best chance of survival is with its mother. Either let her raise her family safely outdoors or bring the entire family into your home and foster them together. Kittens require overnight attention, something shelters can't offer. Fostering kittens is a lifesaving act of kindness.

: If you find a litter of healthy kittens, don't separate them from their mother. A kitten's best chance of survival is with its mother. Either let her raise her family safely outdoors or bring the entire family into your home and foster them together. Kittens require overnight attention, something shelters can't offer. Fostering kittens is a lifesaving act of kindness. FOSTER : If you're interested in welcoming a pet into your home but are unable to commit to full-time ownership, you can foster. By fostering a cat, you'll be able to help provide socialization and basic care in a loving home until a more permanent home is available.

: If you're interested in welcoming a pet into your home but are unable to commit to full-time ownership, you can foster. By fostering a cat, you'll be able to help provide socialization and basic care in a loving home until a more permanent home is available. VOLUNTEER : Donating your time can be extremely valuable and helping at the shelter can be a very rewarding experience.

: Donating your time can be extremely valuable and helping at the shelter can be a very rewarding experience. DONATE: Every animal shelter and rescue organization has bills to pay and your generous monetary donation will be gratefully accepted. Donations may be used to help cover the costs of daily operations, supplies, staff training, animal housing upgrades, community outreach programs, animal enrichment and much more.

"Animal shelters receive a large population of neonatal kittens, which arrive orphaned and in a very vulnerable state. They come to the shelter with their eyes closed, can fit in the palm of your hand, and need around-the-clock feeding and care by staff members," said Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw, foster and adoption advocate, and campaign ambassador and judge. "During National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, it's more important now than ever to educate the public about the obstacles shelters are facing, how animal and kitten care goes beyond the four walls shelters provide, and ways to give back."

For more information and to view the rules, visit royalcanin.com/adopt.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

