The Royal Mint to Hold a Ballot for Incredibly Rare Sovereign for Flat Fee of £100,000

High resolution imagery can be found here

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

An extremely rare Sovereign, struck in 1819 is to be put up for sale by The Royal Mint.

It is one of only perhaps ten such Sovereigns known to exist in the world and will only be made available through a ballot on the 12 th July 2019 .

. Ahead of the ballot the Sovereign will be on display in the Royal Mint Experience from 10 th June 2019 .

. The Sovereign will be offered at a fixed price of £100,000 to reflect its rarity and high quality.

You have to apply to be included into the ballot online before 28th June 2019

The Royal Mint is to offer up an extremely rare Sovereign, struck in 1819, for sale in a one-off ballot auction this July. This incredibly rare coin has been sourced and verified by The Royal Mint's historic coin experts.

The 1819 George III Sovereign was first minted the year in which Queen Victoria was born and is one of just 3,574 Sovereigns to be struck that year. Two-hundred years later, there are perhaps ten such pieces left in the world. The highest grade 1819 Sovereign known to exist achieved a price of £186,000 at auction in 2013. Now one of the finest of those rare coins is being sold by ballot for a fixed price of £100,000.

After 155 years of mystery, when the coin's location was unknown, the Sovereign reappeared in 1974 when the London Evening Standard reported that dealer B.A. Seaby had been offered an 1819 Sovereign for sale. 40 years later, the same 1819 Sovereign was acquired by The Royal Mint to present for sale.

Nicola Howell, Director of Consumer Business at The Royal Mint, commented: "Acquiring this incredibly rare Sovereign was a fantastic moment for The Royal Mint. We know there are people in the UK and beyond who value such treasures, making the coin available to purchase for a fixed price is an incredible opportunity for those who want to own a piece of history."

The Royal Mint has over 1,100 years of knowledge and their team of experts can identify and value coins owned by the public. Whether you are an avid collector or you've just discovered a coin in the attic, The Royal Mint's Collector Services can enrich your understanding and appreciation of a coin through an online identification or a certified authentication and valuation service.

To be in with a chance of purchasing the 1819 George III Sovereign The Royal Mint is offering for sale, enter the ballot by 28th June 2019. The Royal Mint's team of experts can identify, authenticate and value British historic coins, the public can simply get in touch with the Collector Services team to have their rare coins valued.

The Sovereign will be on display in the Royal Mint Experience from 10th June 2019. To register your interest and find out more: www.royalmint.com/1819sovereign or contact The Royal Mint Historic Coin experts on 0800-03-22-153.

For further information please visit www.royalmint.com

www.facebook.com/theroyalmint

www.twitter.com/royalmintuk

Images

The Royal Mint retains copyright ownership © of all images. These may only be used for editorial purposes and cannot be sold or used for other marketing purposes without the permission of The Royal Mint.

About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has an unbroken history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. Based in the Tower of London for over 500 years, by 1812 The Royal Mint had moved out of the Tower to premises on London's Tower Hill. In 1967 the building of a new Royal Mint began on its current site in South Wales, UK, to accommodate the minting of UK decimal coinage.

Today, The Royal Mint is the world's largest export mint, supplying coins to the UK and overseas countries.

The Royal Mint has also diversified into a number of other complementary businesses, building on the values that have been at the heart of the organisation throughout its history - authenticity, security, precious metals, craftsmanship and design:

Precious Metals

Throughout history The Royal Mint's name has been synonymous with precious metals and bullion. The organisation trades physical and digital precious metal worldwide via www.royalmintbullion.com and a global network of distributor partners.

Consumer coin division

The organisation runs a thriving commemorative coin business, gifting, and a collector services division retailing historic coins, an authentication and valuation service and secure storage.

The Royal Mint Experience

The Royal Mint entered the tourism business in 2016 when it opened its popular visitor centre, The Royal Mint Experience, at its home in Llantrisant, South Wales. The attraction welcomes around 100,000 visitors a year.

SOURCE The Royal Mint

Related Links

http://www.royalmint.com

