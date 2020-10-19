The Rustik Oven® Debuts Signature Artisan Bread Line Nationwide

The Rustik Oven is the best of both worlds, bringing together the great artisan taste and texture of a hand-crafted bread with the convenience of a bread that lasts. Made using a traditional European baking process, each variety is fermented for at least 14 hours before being slow baked in stone ovens to deliver a rich flavor and crusty texture.

"For so long, we heard our consumers' feedback over the struggle of choosing between the superior quality of bread from their favorite local bakery and the longer shelf life and convenience of bread from a grocery store," said Jessica Grane, Marketing Director, Premium & Artisan Breads for Bimbo Bakeries USA. "Thanks to our signature baking process, we're proud to bring this unique offering to the Artisan Bread category and offer our fans the taste that they love in a more convenient way. The Rustik Oven is all about making simple gatherings an occasion to savor, and during these times when so many are eating more meals at home, we look forward to our three distinct varieties unleashing culinary imagination and inspiring a slower, more delicious pace of life."

To encourage sharing special moments over great meals together – even while we're apart – the brand will host an exciting contest where one lucky fan will win a virtual private cooking experience with Laura Vitale, host of Simply Laura on The Cooking Channel and Laura in the Kitchen, her YouTube cooking show with more than 3.7 million subscribers. From October 19, 2020 to November 9, 2020, fans can head to The Rustik Oven's Instagram, or visit the contest entry page, to share what cooking means to them and who they'd like to share this special experience with. One winner and their closest family and friends will spend an afternoon making memories featuring delicious and simple recipes using The Rustik Oven.

"Great bread is such an important foundation to any meal. I love that The Rustik Oven is made using simple, real ingredients — it's the perfect canvas for so many meals," said Laura Vitale. "I can't wait to show our lucky contest winners how to make quick and easy recipes and savor the moments that matter."

The Rustik Oven is available at grocery stores and other major food retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.69. For more information about bread from The Rustik Oven, including where to buy it, please visit https://therustikoven.com/.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA