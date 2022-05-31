The RX - Newly Launched Highly Concentrated Serums of COSRX Sold Out Within 24 Hours

#COSRXDermSerum #VitaDermSerum #AcneDermSerum #DewyDermSerum

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX has announced that newly launched The RX - highly concentrated serums called 'The Vitamin C 23 Serum,' 'The Niacinamide 15 Serum,' and 'The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum' sold out within 24 hours.

The research-backed "highly concentrated serums were launched on 30th May 00:00 (PST) on COSRX's official website and sold out within 24 hours of its release. The RX is likely to be re-stocked and readily available in June.

The serums are formulated with a maximum concentration of active ingredients and synergistic components that provide a comprehensive skincare solution.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

The Vitamin C 23 Serum is formulated with 23% pure vitamin C that fades acne scars and brightens dull, tired skin. It also improves uneven skin tone leaving the complexion clear and healthy.

COSRX is a hypoallergenic brand for sensitive skin, poured through research papers, carrying out study upon study to develop a concentrated vitamin C serum with maximum effectiveness and minimum irritation.

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

Research shows that most niacinamide serums seem to brighten complexion and hyperpigmentation. However, a detailed analysis of consumer reviews has shown us that people are more impressed by its "effect on acne" rather than illuminating.

For this reason, COSRX started research based on consumer reviews that niacinamide is effective on acne. After running countless formulations, a "total acne care" serum has been developed with an optimal combination of synergistic ingredients such as N-acetylglucosamine, zinc PCA, and allantoin. These work together to target acne at all stages, from cause to resolution, exfoliating, soothing, and clearing post-acne marks for complete acne domination!

The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum

Irrespective of the product used, hydration is the most fundamental and essential benefit consumers expect from skincare. However, most over-the-counter formulations have a hyaluronic acid concentration of 2% or less.

So, to resolve concerns regarding moisturizing and ensure constant hydration, COSRX created a high-intensity serum that offers a high-level concentration of 3% hyaluronic acid.

The retail price is $25 per 20ml/20g bottle COSRX.com.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

