The Salvation Army Grants 12 Wishes on Giving Tuesday

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season is among us, The Salvation Army has teamed up with WISH 99.7 to celebrate the generosity of those in our community to help those in need. Levin's Furniture and other local businesses have come together to help 12 deserving families with much-needed items to make their season brighter. Over $35,000 worth of furniture will be gifted to the families along with appliances, Christmas gifts, gift cards and groceries.

Families chosen to have wishes granted have fallen on hard times including illness, job loss and homelessness. Families are invited to attend the 12 Wishes of Christmas party on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, where sponsors will present the wishes to the families. This event is a celebration full of surprises. Sponsors of the 12 Wishes of Christmas include: Presenting Sponsor: Levin's Furniture, Kings Restaurant, Snyder of Berlin, Smith's, Home Depot, Target, Famous Footwear, Giant Eagle and Larry Lint.

"The 12 Wishes of Christmas program is about remembering the meaning of the holidays, which is helping those in need. We are introduced to people in our communities who could use some help. We need to help these families to show they're not forgotten," said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division.

The Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign on Black Friday, which raises millions of dollars to provide toys for kids at Christmas, clothes and shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, after-school programs for kids, and other services to America's most vulnerable populations year-round. Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, or online at Give.SalvationArmy.org/WPA.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. The Western Pennsylvania division covers 28 counties and serves every zip code in the region. The Salvation Army is ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. #DoingTheMostGood

Website: www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyWesternPA

Instagram: @SalvArmyPGH

SOURCE The Salvation Army

Related Links

http://www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

