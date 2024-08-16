The Salvation Poem Project Unveils Animated Feature Film LIGHT OF THE WORLD Based on the Life of Jesus

Releases in Theaters Nationwide Summer 2025

Exclusive Sneak Peek of Production Stills

SPARTA, Wis., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Poem Project is excited to announce their new 2D animated film releasing in theaters nationwide in the summer of 2025. LIGHT OF THE WORLD tells the story of Jesus through the eyes of his youngest apostle, John.

Exclusive animation production still from LIGHT OF THE WORLD coming to theaters nationwide Summer 2025 from The Salvation Poem Project.

"The Salvation Poem Project's mission is to share Jesus through song and story," says Brennan McPherson, Producer of LIGHT OF THE WORLD and President of The Salvation Poem Project. "We are a group of artists who cherish Jesus more than life. This film's story is intensely personal to us because it shows how Jesus can change the lives of broken people like you and me."

Produced by The Salvation Poem Project with a $20 million production budget, the film combines modern approaches to 2D animation with masterful storytelling and compelling artistry. Directed by John J. Schafer (SUPERBOOK) and Tom Bancroft (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LION KING, MULAN), with Animation Director Tony Bancroft (MULAN, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY), LIGHT OF THE WORLD is poised to be an impressive achievement in feature-film animation.

"We have long dreamed of telling the story of Jesus in a groundbreaking manner, and we believe this film does that," says Matt McPherson, Executive Producer of LIGHT OF THE WORLD, and Founder of The Salvation Poem Project.

SYNOPSIS: It's 30 AD and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn't exactly what they imagined, there is something special about this man. Soon, John, James, Andrew, Peter, and others begin to follow Jesus on an unexpected adventure. This beautifully animated story of Jesus is told through the eyes of his beloved young friend, the Apostle John. From the beginning of Jesus' ministry through his crucifixion and resurrection, LIGHT OF THE WORLD powerfully illustrates how Jesus of Nazareth changed the world forever and still changes lives today! LIGHT OF THE WORLD releases in theaters, summer 2025.

About The Salvation Poem Project

The Salvation Poem Project is a team of filmmakers, game developers, and multimedia storytellers whose goal is to share Jesus with the world through song and story. Hundreds of millions worldwide have been exposed to The Salvation Poem Project's intellectual property through printed literature, radio and tv broadcasts, websites, social media, smartphone apps (and more) in nearly 90 languages.

