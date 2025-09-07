LIGHT OF THE WORLD CELEBRATES OPENING WEEKEND WITH AN "A" CINEMA SCORE

Audiences Embrace the Story of Jesus in Stunning 2D Animation

SPARTA, Wis., Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGHT OF THE WORLD, the first theatrical release from The Salvation Poem Project, opened nationwide this weekend to resounding audience acclaim, earning an "A" Cinema Score. The rating reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm from moviegoers for the family-friendly animated retelling of the life of Jesus through the eyes of the Apostle John.

LIGHT OF THE WORLD is in theaters now.

Adding to the celebration, audiences 18 and under, both male and female, awarded the film an A+ grade, underscoring that the story is deeply resonating with the very demographic the filmmakers hoped to reach. Families are not only showing up but leaving the theater moved, inspired, and eager to share the experience.

Directed by John Schafer and Disney veteran Tom Bancroft (The Lion King, Mulan), LIGHT OF THE WORLD premiered in over 2,000 theaters across the country—an unprecedented launch for a non-profit studio's debut film.

"An 'A' Cinema Score is a tremendous affirmation that families are connecting with the story, the artistry, and most importantly, the message of Jesus," said Brennan McPherson, producer of Light of the World. "We are deeply grateful to see audiences leave theaters inspired and eager to share this film with others."

Critics agree:

"Light of the World is a huge breakthrough in faith-based animation." — Religion Unplugged

"Light of the World is somehow the second animated movie I've seen this year about Jesus Christ, following Angel Studios' The King of Kings. Of the two, this is the superior one." — The Aisle Seat (Rotten Tomatoes Certified)

"Light of the World gets a 10 out of 10." — The Peach Review

"A captivating, family-friendly and beautifully animated retelling of the story of Jesus." — NYC Movie Guru (Rotten Tomatoes Certified)

"Will entertain viewers of all ages." — Movieguide

"It presents the Good News with artistry and humor." — PluggedIn

With its nostalgic 2D animation style, a heartfelt original score, and artistry shaped by veteran creatives from Disney, DreamWorks, and Sony, LIGHT OF THE WORLD offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the Gospel story in a way that is both visually striking and spiritually moving.

"Opening weekend is only the beginning," added Schafer. "Our hope has always been to point people to the beauty of Jesus. Seeing this kind of reception tells us His story still captures hearts everywhere."

About The Salvation Poem Project

The Salvation Poem Project is a team of filmmakers, game developers, and multimedia storytellers whose goal is to craft stories to share Jesus Christ with the world. Hundreds of millions worldwide have been reached by The Salvation Poem Project's intellectual property through printed literature, radio and tv broadcasts, websites, social media, smartphone apps (and more) in nearly 100 languages.

