The Samaritan Inn Announces INN Bloom 2026: Seeds of Change Charity Luncheon Featuring Super Bowl Champion Michael Oher

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samaritan Inn will host its annual fundraising luncheon, INN Bloom 2026: Seeds of Change, on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. The event brings together community leaders, corporate partners, and advocates to raise awareness and support for families experiencing homelessness across North Texas.

This year's theme, Seeds of Change, reflects the heart of The Samaritan Inn's mission—small, intentional acts of generosity that grow into lasting transformation. Every meal served, counseling session provided, class taught, and dollar invested plants a seed toward stability, healing, independence, and generational change.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Michael Oher, Super Bowl Champion, philanthropist, and founder of the Oher Foundation. Oher's journey from homelessness to the NFL—and his commitment to empowering underserved youth—embodies the Seeds of Change message, demonstrating what is possible when opportunity meets perseverance and community support. The event will be emceed by Gina Miller, Award-Winning Sports Media Executive currently serving as the Chief Communications Officer for the Dallas Mavericks.

Event Schedule

10:00 a.m. – VIP Check-In & Raffle Preview

10:15 a.m. – Attendee Check-In & Raffle Preview

10:30 a.m. – VIP Meet & Greet — A limited number of VIP guests will enjoy a curated pre-event experience featuring a private conversation with Michael Oher, a personal photo opportunity, and immersive engagement activities designed to spark connection and inspiration.

11:30 a.m. – Luncheon Begins

Following the program, guests are invited to continue the conversation at a coffee and dessert bar.

"INN Bloom is more than a luncheon—it's a return to the roots on which The Samaritan Inn was founded," said Kellie Maynard, Chief Development Officer. "For more than 42 years, our community has planted seeds of hope through generosity, compassion, and consistency. That unwavering support has allowed us to grow and respond to increasing needs, and we need our partners to continue planting those seeds for the future."

In 2025, The Samaritan Inn experienced significant increases in community need:

550+ individuals received shelter

received shelter 73,000 nights of shelter were provided

of shelter were provided 104,000 meals and snacks were served

These growing numbers underscore the urgent need for continued community investment.

Proceeds from INN Bloom will directly support The Samaritan Inn's integrated, wraparound programs, including holistic case management, career development and financial literacy, parenting and life-skills education, counseling and wellness services, food pantry services, and expanded efforts to address food insecurity.

The organization's free grocery-style shopping food pantry plays a critical role in ensuring families have consistent access to nutritious meals, helping them focus on employment, education, and long-term independence.

Sponsors

INN Bloom 2026 is made possible through the generosity of community partners, including:

Presenting Sponsors: Pam & Larry Little

Garden Sponsor: SRS Raise the Roof Foundation

Spotlight in Bloom Sponsor: Credit Union of Texas

Additional sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at this link.

Learn more about INN Bloom 2026 at this link.

About The Samaritan Inn

The Samaritan Inn is the largest homeless program in Collin County, Texas, providing comprehensive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. As the only shelter in Collin County that accepts pets, The Samaritan Inn offers more than shelter—residents receive job placement assistance, counseling, life-skills training, food assistance, and wraparound support designed to restore dignity and help families achieve lasting independence.

Media Contact:

Minerva Bediako

972-542-5302

[email protected]

SOURCE The Samaritan Inn