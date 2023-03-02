The Sauce Brand That Is Using Cryogenic Spices to Bring Its Recipes to Life

Guru Sauces is a Sauce Brand 30 Years in the Making. Its Key Ingredient? Cryogenically Ground Spices.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauces are made up of an endless combination of different ingredients. These can be combined in new ways to create countless concoctions. And yet, at the end of the day, no sauce can taste better than the sum total of its ingredients.

This is what inspired Guru Foods Indian Sauces founder Harry "Guru" Khanna to think outside of the box as he tried to perfect his trio of popular Indian sauces.

"I had developed my sauces over multiple decades as a restaurant owner and entrepreneur," says Khanna, "My recipes were very popular around my home of Toronto, but I knew something was missing"

Khanna poured years of time, effort, and substantial resources into R&D as he sought for a way to take his sauces to the next level. In 2013, he discovered a new German invention: the cryogenic grinder. "Any spices available at the store are burned up to 42% because of the intense heat produced in the grinding chamber," says Khanna, "This new invention sprayed liquid Nitrogen in the grinding chamber to create a temperature as low as -320 degrees Fahrenheit. When that happens, the spices that come out of the grinder don't burn, and therefore they don't lose their essential oils and nutritional value."

Unsurprisingly, Khanna found that these unburned spices had a more potent effect. They were highly nutritious, and their flavor and aroma were intoxicating. "Due to this change from my regular spices to Cryogenic spices, the taste of the sauces changed dramatically. When I was doing demos in health food stores, as soon as someone walked in and smelled the unique aroma, they would run to my booth and ask me where the smell was coming from."

Despite this developmental breakthrough, Khanna has faced a good deal of adversity as he's built his sauce company, from early issues with third-party manufacturers to working as an Uber driver during the pandemic to make ends meet. Nevertheless, the resourceful entrepreneur is set to relaunch his sauces post-pandemic this year — and this time, they'll be available to American consumers as well as those in his home of Canada.

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, avocado oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

