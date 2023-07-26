The Sauce of the Summer: bb.q Chicken Launches Brand-New Caribbean Fusion Flavor on National Wing Day

News provided by

bb.q Chicken

26 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

On National Wing Day (July 29), the authentic Korean Fried Chicken franchise is launching its new flavor, Caribbean Spice, which features mouthwatering jerk sauce on crispy chicken

FORT LEE, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Korean fried chicken franchise bb.q Chicken is introducing a brand-new fusion flavor – Caribbean Spice – to its extensive profile of Korean fried chicken offerings on National Wing Day. The new Caribbean Spice flavor features crispy chicken slathered in Caribbean jerk sauce – a tropical fusion of flavor and unbeatable crispiness. Caribbean Spice will be available on wings and boneless chicken at all bb.q Chicken locations across the country starting on National Wing Day (July 29).

To celebrate the new Caribbean product, bb.q Chicken has also launched a national sweepstakes where a lucky bb.q Chicken fan will win a Caribbean cruise trip. To enter the sweepstakes, participants must visit www.bbqchicken.com/caribbeancruise/ to complete a form for a chance to win. The sweepstakes will end on Aug. 31.
The franchise has offered free delivery on DoorDash and UberEats throughout July and will continue this promotion until Aug. 5. 

"With National Wing Day coming up on July 29, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to launch our new Caribbean Crunch flavor that we're confident will be the sauce of the summer," said bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO Joseph Kim. "We believe that food is the gateway to culture, and the new fusion flavor is the perfect blend that marries both Korean and Caribbean cultures."  

Known for its commitment to quality and consistency, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than the regular American fried chicken, due to its distinct frying method of cooking chicken at a lower temperature. Bb.q Chicken also individually coats and hand brushes its signature sauces on each piece of chicken, creating the perfect combination of crispy texture and distinctive flavor in every bite.

bb.q Chicken's extensive menu also includes more than 13 different flavor options delivered directly from Seoul, plus other K-food offerings at its restaurants such as Tteokbokki and Kimchi fried rice. Many international food brands have "Americanized" their food selections, but that is not the case for bb.q, which strives to offer an authentic Korean culinary experience at all 160+ U.S. locations.

For more information, please visit bbqchicken.com.

About bb.q Chicken
Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com. 

SOURCE bb.q Chicken

