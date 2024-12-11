The Saudi Tourism Authority : 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' Gears Up to Welcome the World for FIFA World Cup™ 2034

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 11 December 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the official announcement of Saudi as the host country for the FIFA World Cup™ 2034 today, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, the official destination brand of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), is thrilled to welcome football fans from around the globe to experience the warm hospitality and vibrant culture of the Heart of Arabia.

"We are incredibly excited to host the world's largest sporting event," says Saudi Tourism Authority CEO, Fahd Hamidaddin. "Saudi welcomed over 100 million visitors in 2023, and we are the fastest-growing tourism destination in the G20. As the Heart of Arabia, we are eager to welcome visitors to experience our beautiful country, and the breadth of its wonders – from the mountains of Aseer, to the shimmering waters of the Saudi Red Sea, the vast dunes, our human and natural heritage will dazzle and inspire. Our dynamic tourism sector ensures visitors have a seamless experience across all touchpoints, and we invite the world to experience the magic of Saudi now. Whether seeking adrenaline, culture or relaxation, a visit in advance of the World Cup will offer a taste of Saudi, and our famed hospitality, where, with hearts open, we invite everyone to experience the warmest of Saudi welcomes."

The FIFA World Cup™ 2034 will be the first time the 48-team tournament will be hosted by a single country. Saudi's host cities include Riyadh, blending modern entertainment with historic treasures at Diriyah; Jeddah, showcasing the glimmering Red Sea and Al Balad, Historic Jeddah's charm; Al Khobar, featuring serene beaches and cultural landmarks; Abha, with its lush landscapes and adventure activities; and NEOM, with its futuristic innovations. All of the host cities are set to captivate football fans with state-of-the-art stadiums, world-class amenities, vibrant fan festivals, and a diverse array of cultural experiences.

In celebration of Saudi's successful FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid, STA organized vibrant on-ground activities in key international locations, such as London's Piccadilly Circus and Dubai Mall's iconic fountain, featuring Saudi flash mobs that showcased the country's rich culture and highlighted the destinations set to host matches. Domestically, celebrations took place in five iconic locations: Salwa Palace, Historic Jeddah, Hegra, Rijal Almaa, and Ithra, inviting the public to join in and commemorate this historic milestone. STA also launched a short film welcoming and inviting the world to experience Saudi's warmth and wonder, embodying the joy, pride, and excitement felt nationwide.

With a passionate football fan base and a growing cadre of world-class sporting events hosted in country, Saudi is sharing its storied heritage and vibrant culture with the world. From the stunning landscapes of the Saudi Red Sea – with its 1,800 km of pristine coastline, sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, to the historical wonders of AlUla, where heritage meets nature, the coastal cosmopolitan hub of Jeddah, where the modern and traditional blend beautifully, to the thrum and thrill of the capital of Riyadh, visitors can explore a land rich in culture, history, and breathtaking experiences in this year-round destination.

The STA is working closely with partners across the tourism ecosystem to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all visitors. This includes enhanced flight connectivity, streamlined visa processes, and a wide range of accommodation options to suit different budgets and preferences. With a focus on sustainability and accessibility, Saudi is committed to delivering a tournament that celebrates the spirit of football and leaves a positive legacy for generations to come.

About Saudi, Welcome to Arabia

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

