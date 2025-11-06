The Save Mart Companies and Keurig Dr Pepper Launch Friends Feeding Friends Hunger Relief Campaign with $120K Corporate Match

Holiday food drive delivers 100% of donations to local food banks, first distribution before Christmas

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies, one of the West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, today launched its annual Friends Feeding Friends holiday food drive in partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper. Running through January 1, 2026 at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores across California and Western Nevada, this year's campaign arrives at a critical moment as families face economic hardship and rising food insecurity. The Save Mart Companies and Keurig Dr Pepper have committed a combined $120,000 in matching donations to amplify shopper generosity and support local food banks throughout the region.

"Friends Feeding Friends is neighbors looking out for neighbors—and this year, we're going bigger than ever," said Donovan Ford, senior vice president and chief operations officer at The Save Mart Companies. "We had a successful campaign last year, but this year we're targeting at least ten times more donations, because the need has grown and our communities' capacity to help is extraordinary. With Keurig Dr Pepper's partnership, we're proving what's possible when we come together. And here's what makes this powerful: every dollar stays in the community where it's raised. That hyperlocal impact is what sets regional grocers apart."

The mechanics are simple: shoppers add a $5 or $10 Pantry Pack at checkout—every register, every store, every transaction is an opportunity to help. The Save Mart Companies and Keurig Dr Pepper each contribute $1,000 daily for 60 days, turning customer generosity into amplified impact. Donations raised in Modesto feed Modesto families, Reno contributions support Reno neighbors, Oakland dollars help Oakland communities.

"Keurig Dr Pepper is committed to supporting the communities where we live and work, and this partnership with The Save Mart Companies allows us to make meaningful impact during a time families need it most," said Mario Guardado, regional vice president at Keurig Dr Pepper. "By matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $60,000, we're joining shoppers and The Save Mart Companies in proving what's possible when neighbors come together to help neighbors."

The first round of donations will be distributed during the week of December 15, ensuring families receive support before the holidays. A second round of distributions will follow in early 2026, bridging what is often a difficult winter stretch for many households.

"When a family comes to our food distribution because their SNAP benefits were delayed or their paycheck didn't stretch far enough, we need to be able to help," said Kym Dildine, co-CEO, Central California Food Bank. "The partnership with The Save Mart Companies—and the fact that 100% of donations stay right here in Central California—means we can say yes more often."

Stores will celebrate donations with in-store recognition, weekly impact counters tracking progress toward goal, and community storytelling throughout the campaign.

For more information on The Save Mart Companies' philanthropic initiatives, please visit https://www.thesavemartcompanies.com/community.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operates 191 Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth's and Chuck's Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. Proud to be one of the West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, the Company takes extra care to provide customers with the freshest food for their families at affordable prices. The Save Mart Companies' philanthropic non-profit organization, The CARES Foundation, provides vital resources for children and families and has donated over $5 million to local communities. For more information on The Save Mart Companies, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com

Media Contacts: The Save Mart Companies: [email protected]

SOURCE The Save Mart Companies