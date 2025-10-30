The Save Mart Companies Launches "Right By You" Affordability Promise: $120K Food Bank Match, Holiday Meals Under $6, Military Discounts

Regional grocer unveils 12-point initiative to combat rising costs across California and Nevada communities

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies, operator of 191 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores across California and Nevada, today launched the "Right By You" Affordability Promise, a comprehensive initiative designed to deliver tangible relief to families in the communities they serve who are struggling with inflation, rising food costs, and changes to food assistance programs.

"When families tell us they're choosing between groceries or gas, between meat on the table or medicine in the cabinet, we can't shrug and say 'that's inflation,'" said Jim Perkins, President of The Save Mart Companies. "That's what 'Right By You' is all about—12 programs, food bank matching funds, and community investment. We're meeting people where they are with solutions that actually help."

The initiative includes 12 programs across two themes—Food Affordability and Food Access—which launched October 29 and will continue through the end of the year and beyond. Key components include a food bank matching funds initiative, holiday meals under $6 per person, 50% off select meat and produce events, expanded Flashfood availability, free November grocery delivery, subject to availability and terms, and military discounts.

Food Affordability

50% Off Select Meat & Produce Event (October 29 - November 4): Deep discounts on select proteins and fresh produce will be offered at the company's Save Mart and Lucky stores, with additional sales planned throughout the month of November and beyond.





Deep discounts on select proteins and fresh produce will be offered at the company's Save Mart and Lucky stores, with additional sales planned throughout the month of November and beyond. Holiday Essentials Pricing: Guaranteed low prices on Thanksgiving staples across all banners, with deals launching October 29 (turkeys) and October 31 (multiple additional items).





Guaranteed low prices on Thanksgiving staples across all banners, with deals launching October 29 (turkeys) and October 31 (multiple additional items). "100% Natural, Unbeatable Value" Meat Line Launch : A new private-label line of 100% natural beef, poultry, and pork—minimally processed with no artificial ingredients—offering families quality proteins at prices that make healthy eating accessible, even as meat costs continue to rise.





A new private-label line of 100% natural beef, poultry, and pork—minimally processed with no artificial ingredients—offering families quality proteins at prices that make healthy eating accessible, even as meat costs continue to rise. Holiday Meal Program: A complete Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people—under $6 per person at Save Mart and Lucky, and under $5 per person at FoodMaxx. Includes turkey, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and pie. The program will be extended to Christmas with similar offerings.





A complete Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people—under $6 per person at Save Mart and Lucky, and under $5 per person at FoodMaxx. Includes turkey, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and pie. The program will be extended to Christmas with similar offerings. Military Discount: Active service members, with valid identification, can receive a 10% discount at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx locations on Veterans Day, and then a 10% discount at Save Mart and Lucky, and a 5% discount at all FoodMaxx locations, every following Monday during the month of November. Some exclusions apply.

Food Access

" Friends Feeding Friends " Campaign (November 5 - January 1, 2026): Shoppers can purchase $5 or $10 Pantry Packs at checkout to support local food banks, with 100% of donations staying in the communities where they're raised. The Save Mart Companies will also be partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper to contribute up to $120,000 in matching funds in support of the program. The first food distribution will reach families before Christmas.





Shoppers can purchase $5 or $10 Pantry Packs at checkout to support local food banks, with 100% of donations staying in the communities where they're raised. The Save Mart Companies will also be partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper to contribute up to $120,000 in matching funds in support of the program. The first food distribution will reach families before Christmas. DoorDash Emergency Food Response Program: Through DoorDash's nationwide emergency initiative, The Save Mart Companies will offer free delivery and waived service fees for SNAP recipients, removing a barrier for families relying on food assistance, subject to DoorDash terms and conditions.





Through DoorDash's nationwide emergency initiative, The Save Mart Companies will offer free delivery and waived service fees for SNAP recipients, removing a barrier for families relying on food assistance, subject to DoorDash terms and conditions. Save Mart Rewards Program: The Save Mart Companies will offer enhanced digital coupons with deeper discounts through the month of November on select items.





The Save Mart Companies will offer enhanced digital coupons with deeper discounts through the month of November on select items. Free Home Delivery : The Save Mart Companies will offer free home delivery of grocery items bought directly from each of their banner e-commerce sites through the remainder of 2025. Minimum spend of $35. Service fees still apply.





: The Save Mart Companies will offer free home delivery of grocery items bought directly from each of their banner e-commerce sites through the remainder of 2025. Minimum spend of $35. Service fees still apply. "Buy Now, Pay Later": The Save Mart Companies will offer a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option at checkout on all banners' ecommerce sites through third-party providers. Subject to credit approval and provider terms.





The Save Mart Companies will offer a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option at checkout on all banners' ecommerce sites through third-party providers. Subject to credit approval and provider terms. Flashfood Partnership: Up to 50% off food nearing its "sell by/best by" date, now available in all Lucky stores and 11 Save Mart stores in Modesto. Discount and availability vary by location and item.





Up to 50% off food nearing its "sell by/best by" date, now available in all Lucky stores and 11 Save Mart stores in Modesto. Discount and availability vary by location and item. Community Events and Partnerships: Throughout November and December, The Save Mart Companies will uplift communities across California and Nevada through local sponsorships, parades, and charitable activations—from donating meals and supporting food bank drives to celebrating the holidays alongside neighbors. These efforts bring the "Right By You" Affordability Promise to life by pairing everyday value with genuine community care.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operates 191 Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth's and Chuck's Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. Proud to be one of the West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, the Company takes extra care to provide customers with the freshest food for their families at affordable prices. The Save Mart Companies' philanthropic non-profit organization, The CARES Foundation, provides vital resources for children and families and has donated over $5 million to local communities. For more information on The Save Mart Companies, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com

All programs are subject to change. See store or website for complete terms and conditions. While supplies last.

