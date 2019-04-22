The Save Mart Companies Celebrates Earth Day by Switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel

"I am excited to have all TSMC transportations operations running on renewable diesel," expressed Bruce Christiansen, TSMC Group VP of Logistics & Supply Chain Optimization. "The company understands its business activities impact the environment and by investing in Neste MY Renewable Diesel, TSMC is reducing up to 80% of its emissions, improving local air quality, and reducing our carbon footprint."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced 100% from renewable raw materials, offering an easy way to lower traffic emissions and increase the proportion of renewable energy used in transport. Van De Pol Petroleum, headquartered in Stockton, CA, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees its high quality. TSMC will be the first grocery to fully convert to Neste MY Renewable Diesel. By making the switch, TSMC is offsetting the emissions of over 5,500 cars on the road a year.

Neste Corporation (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. Neste creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Their wide range of renewable products enable customers to reduce climate emissions. Neste is a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2019, Neste placed 3rd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at www.nesteMY.com.

TSMC has a longstanding reputation for earth-friendly operations. The company continues to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations and was an early adopter of organic waste recycling in our stores, embracing composting in 1997 and fresh rescue in 2010. This Earthy Day the company is donating two truckloads of its compost to community gardens—The Sacramento Food Bank Community Garden Program and the Agriculture Program at Atwater High School.

Based in the heart of the Central Valley, TSMC is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company operates 208 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, S-Mart Foods, and MaxxValue Foods. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

