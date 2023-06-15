THE SAVI ECOSYSTEM EXPANDS TO OFFER DEALERS ONE-STOP ACCESS TO LEADING COMMERCIAL AV SOLUTIONS: LIGHTING, AUDIO, VIDEO, SECURITY, AND NETWORKING

LG, Sonance, NETGEAR, and Hanwha commercial products are available

on the SAVI online store to complement every SAVI project.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to introducing its new commercial lighting offering QoraLux at InfoComm SAVI, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions, today announces the availability of several strategic partner products on its online store to complement its branded offering of automation and control, audio, and video distribution solutions. Committed to enabling dealers to design and install expansive commercial projects leveraging the magic of the SAVI 3 OS, SAVI has partnered with industry-leading brands LG Electronics, Sonance, NETGEAR, and Hanwha, to offer their products in its new online store: www.shop.hellosavi.com.

The SAVI Ecosystem

SAVI was founded as a software solution – launching publicly at InfoComm back in 2016 -- with the vision to dramatically improve the AV install and control experience with a highly reliable, full-scale AV control and automation solution. Designed to support projects of any size or scope, SAVI is so user-friendly, every customer can intuitively use and manage it. Since that time, the company has developed hardware solutions engineered to likewise, deliver unmatched simplicity in design, programming, and installation across audio, video, and lighting applications.

"We've come a long way since the launch of SAVI. Our OS, SAVI 3, is game-changing and the heartbeat of all we deliver, but we recognized we needed to provide dealers with all the gear that customers require to allow them to truly capitalize on the power of our software platform. We couldn't do it alone, which is why we've embraced a strategic partner model, working with the industry's best to enable dealers to sell bigger projects leveraging SAVI 3," said John Dorsey, SAVI CEO.

The SAVI ecosystem is ever-growing and features a full line-up of commercial audio and speaker solutions, displays, video distribution gear, digital signage solutions, interfaces for easy end-user control, cameras, thermostats, networking gear and accessory necessities.

SAVI dealers can now include a broad array of SAVI branded and SAVI partner projects in a singular bid. All products are available to order in the SAVI online store.

SAVI Control and Automation – SAVI 3 is a comprehensive AV control, management, and automation solution that streamlines installation, simplifies programming, and reduces expense across commercial projects of any size. With powerful hardware that can support thousands of endpoints and simplified programming software that takes hours, not days to program, SAVI 3 requires virtually no end-user training and delivers world-class experiences in a fraction of the time and cost.

InfoComm attendees can experience the SAVI Ecosystem in booth 1173. QoraLux products will be available to order in July. To find a SAVI Dealer near you or to become a Certified SAVI 3 Dealer, please visit www.hellosavi.com.

About SAVI

Established in 2011, SAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution focused on delivering immersive experiences to the end-user and their customers. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software are available through dealers. For more information, visit www.hellosavi.com

