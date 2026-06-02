The Scale Built for the GLP-1 Era

6-zone body composition analysis tool, bringing a DEXA-level precision¹ to your bathroom floor in just 20 seconds, including a 10-second body composition scan. A professional-grade experience, without the professional-grade price.

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings today announced the launch of Withings BodyFit ($279.95), an at-home body composition scale delivering 6-zone segmental analysis via its retractable handle, giving athletes, fitness-focused individuals, and individuals trying to lose weight the physiological precision previously reserved for clinical settings. For GLP-1 users, Withings BodyFit provides the precise, actionable insights to ensure weight loss targets fat while actively protecting crucial muscle mass.

BodyFit BodyFit

NEW Handle Design for DEXA-Level ¹ Body Composition in 10 Seconds: BodyFit's integrated retractable handle enables a full-spectrum, 6-zone body composition scan in just 10 seconds . This delivers measurements up to 3x faster than most segmental analysis smart scales, giving you the physiological insights previously reserved for clinical settings. Get your 6-zone body composition scan from home, eliminating the need for an external DEXA scan appointment in a lab.

¹ BodyFit's integrated retractable handle enables a full-spectrum, 6-zone body composition scan in just . This delivers measurements up to 3x faster than most segmental analysis smart scales, giving you the physiological insights previously reserved for clinical settings. Get your 6-zone body composition scan from home, eliminating the need for an external DEXA scan appointment in a lab. NEW BIS Technology Validated Against DEXA ¹ : Withings BodyFit elevates at-home body composition monitoring through advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Spectroscopy (BIS) technology, running on 13 frequencies up to 800 kHz, validated against DEXA 1 (Fat Mass: up to 99% correlation, Muscle Mass: up to 98%).¹

¹ Withings BodyFit elevates at-home body composition monitoring through advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Spectroscopy (BIS) technology, running on 13 frequencies up to 800 kHz, validated against DEXA (Fat Mass: up to 99% correlation, Muscle Mass: up to 98%).¹ NEW GLP-1 Muscle Protection to Ensure You're Losing Fat, Not Muscle: For GLP-1 users, protecting essential muscle mass during rapid weight loss is crucial. Withings BodyFit provides the critical visibility needed, bringing each weigh-in to life with an animated, zone-by-zone body scan that classifies your muscle-to-fat balance across a 6-zone body composition analysis. Every session confirms you are preserving muscle, reducing visceral fat and moving toward a stronger, healthier body.

For users, protecting essential muscle mass during rapid weight loss is crucial. Withings BodyFit provides the critical visibility needed, bringing each weigh-in to life with an animated, zone-by-zone body scan that classifies your muscle-to-fat balance across a 6-zone body composition analysis. Every session confirms you are preserving muscle, reducing visceral fat and moving toward a stronger, healthier body. NEW Withings BodyFit Coaches You. No Logging, No Guesswork: Most scales stop at just providing weight & BMI data. BodyFit turns a simple weight goal into a personalized body composition journey, automatically tracking calorie balance and generating habit-based recommendations between weigh-ins in the Withings app, with no manual logging required.

A premium experience without a premium price

At $279.95, Withings BodyFit costs less than two out of pocket DEXA scans which can cost $100 - $300 each, and delivers 40+ data points in 20 seconds, every day. Additionally, Withings BodyFit users get a free one-month Withings+ trial providing access to the following:

Health Assistant: AI chatbot that contextualizes your measurements and provides actionable guidance. Access to certified human expertise: A complimentary 1-hour session with a certified nutritionist to set targets and interpret your results.

Why Weight is Obsolete: Unlock DEXA-level Precision¹

The era of relying on weight alone is over: segmental distribution of muscle and fat is what matters³. In 2025, Withings and Mon Stade, a leading sports-health center, benchmarked Withings 6-zone body composition measurements against DEXA, the clinical gold standard, across 80 participants⁴. The results demonstrated exceptional accuracy, showing up to a 99% correlation for fat mass and up to 98% correlation for muscle mass, effectively bringing DEXA-level precision¹ to your home.

What sets Withings BodyFit apart is not just the precision of any single measurement: it is the ability to track how your body composition evolves over weeks and months. The Withings app builds a continuous, personalized baseline, making it immediately visible when a trend shifts, whether muscle is quietly declining, fat redistribution is accelerating, or a training block is finally delivering results. A single DEXA scan tells you where you are. Withings BodyFit tells you where you are going.

Stop Guessing, Start Knowing: Withings BodyFit Delivers Fat Loss Clarity for Every Weight Loss Journey, Including the GLP-1 Era

The hardest part of any weight loss journey is ensuring you lose fat, not muscle. Withings BodyFit's 6-zone analysis tracks precisely what you are losing and where with every weigh-in, including visceral fat, the metabolically active fat stored around internal organs that poses the greatest risk to long-term cardiometabolic health. GLP-1 users in particular, may experience significant muscle loss with their medications, while visceral fat reduction can stall without visibility. Combined with Withings BodyFit's personalized guidance, plus muscle-to-fat distribution mapping, and a certified nutritionist via Withings+, Withings BodyFit ensures the weight coming off is the right kind.

Unlock Your Body's True Performance Data

Built for performance, Withings BodyFit provides the precise metabolic intelligence needed to actively manage your training and achieve your personal best. Ditch manual food logging: Withings BodyFit automatically delivers a calorie balance estimate and habit-based suggestions with every weigh-in. Additionally, move beyond BMI by mapping your true muscle-to-fat distribution across a sophisticated 12-zone matrix, classifying you in zones like Athletic, Strong, or Powerhouse, to give you a clear, dynamic picture of your progress.

Designed to Optimize Precision and Performance

Eight electrodes (four in the handle, four in the platform) and BIS at up to 800 kHz enable 6-zone body composition analysis that has been validated against DEXA¹. Track muscle imbalances, monitor the impact of a cut or bulk, and catch early signs of metabolic slowdown: not just as one-off snapshots, but as a continuous trend against your personal baseline. All from a slim ITO glass scale with a color screen that fits any bathroom.

Lose Fat, Not Muscle: Withings BodyFit for the GLP-1 Era

GLP-1 medications are transforming obesity treatment, but weight loss alone does not tell the full story: patients risk losing lean muscle mass alongside fat, with lasting consequences for metabolism and long-term health. Withings BodyFit addresses this directly, delivering clinical-grade body composition monitoring that helps patients and clinicians track fat loss and protect muscle mass throughout treatment. Its B2B division, Withings Health Solutions, supports more than 30 virtual obesity management programs with connected weight and body composition devices, reaching over 500,000 patients. One such partner is Ivim Health, a leading US-based virtual GLP-1 care platform, equipping patients and clinicians with daily insights to monitor treatment response and drive better outcomes.

"We're in a new era of weight loss. GLP-1 patients can lose 20, 30 pounds and still not know what they're actually losing. The patients who do best are the ones who can see their muscle-to-fat picture changing in real time, not six months later at a clinical follow-up. Longitudinal body composition tracking done regularly from home gives clinicians and patients the feedback loop that most GLP-1 care is still missing." - Dr. Jessica Duncan, Board-Certified Obesity Medicine Physician and Chief Medical Officer, Ivim Health, a partner of Withings

The Next Generation of Scales: Personalized Health for Every Goal

Withings BodyFit ($279.95) is the affordable entry point into the Withings body composition ecosystem: 6-zone segmental analysis, measuring over 40 physiological metrics, biosignals, and personalized health insights via BIS at 13 frequencies in 20 seconds, designed for weight loss, performance, and GLP-1 support.

Withings Body Scan ($499.95) goes further: with a 6-lead ECG and Vascular Age via Pulse Wave Velocity, all in a 90-second measurement. It is the scale behind the DEXA validation study1 cited in this release.

Withings BodyScan 2 ($599.95, coming later in 2026) expands to 60+ biomarkers across two critical health dimensions. On the cardiovascular side: blood pressure pattern notifications, Heart Age, and cardiac pumping efficiency via Impedance Cardiography (ICG), and blood oxygen (SpO2) via an integrated PPG sensor. On the metabolic side: BodyScan 2 measures glucose resilience to reveal how daily dietary discipline shapes long-term metabolic health. Additionally, it provides a Nerve Response Score to detect early signs of nerve damage years before clinical symptoms appear. Together, these personalized health biomarkers give users the tools to detect and reverse cardiometabolic health issues long before they become life-altering.

Privacy Built-In

End-to-end encrypted. Withings never sells data to third parties, advertisers, or insurers. You own your health data and can delete it anytime via the app. Certified ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and HDS.

Availability

Withings BodyFit is available for $279.95 starting June 2, 2026 at withings.com, with availability on Amazon and at select retailers like Best Buy and FSAstore.com coming soon. In Europe and the UK, Withings BodyFit will be available from July 1, 2026 at €249.95 and £229.95 respectively, on withings.com, Amazon, and select retailers coming soon.

About Withings

A pioneer in connected health since 2008, Withings empowers millions of users worldwide and collaborates with leading academic and clinical research institutions. Withings has built a world leading ecosystem of award winning connected health devices, including smart scales with ECG, hybrid watches, and blood pressure monitors, all designed to help individuals track and improve their health over the long term. Withings products are available at withings.com, and select retail locations online and nationwide, including Best Buy, Target, Apple, and Dick's Sporting Goods, as well as specialized health retailers such as Optum and FSAstore.com.

To learn more, visit withings.com. With You. For Life.

Press Contact

Alex McKechnie

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475.399.4056

Notes to Editors

About Ivim Health About Ivim Health & Withings Partnership Ivim Health operates a dual-channel care model, offering medical weight management solutions directly to consumers (B2C) and as an employer-sponsored benefit (B2B). Through its enterprise program, "Ivim at Work," Ivim partners with Withings to provide qualifying employees with smart scales for remote health tracking. This hardware integration supports Ivim's data-driven, holistic approach to metabolic health; notably, the Withings scales are utilized for comprehensive program monitoring.



Withings Scales Comparison Chart To help consumers find the right fit, Withings offers a full range of smart scales at every level of health monitoring. A full comparison of features and biomarkers across the Withings scale lineup is available at withings.com.



Scale Market Comparison Chart To see how Withings BodyFit stacks up against the leading body composition smart scales on the market, the below table below highlights the key differentiators across measurement technology, clinical validation, GLP-1 support, and coaching capabilities. No other scale at this price point combines DEXA-validated BIS technology, 6-zone segmental analysis, and integrated GLP-1 muscle protection.



1While most connected scales use Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), which sends a single frequency through the body and estimates composition by extrapolation, BIS operates across a full spectrum of frequencies - up to 800 kHz in Withings BodyFit's upgraded circuit. The Withings DEXA study was conducted using Body Scan.

2Some features shown may not be available at launch. Withings BodyFit's core weighing and segmental body composition measurements are available from day one. Advanced features including Body Profile and BodyPath will roll out progressively starting May 2026. All features will be fully accessible by June 2026.

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39824205/

4https://www.withings.com/us/en/blog/research/body-scan-dexa-scan-reliability?srsltid=AfmBOoqUSyz2beUu2w0u3JUIhQkL3G6m9qq5US4xlJBxYCxvzLt47P_n

SOURCE Withings