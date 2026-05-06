The Ultimate Health Power Couple: Receive a Complimentary Withings Body Smart Scale ($129.95 MSRP) with Select Galaxy Watch Purchase

BOSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings, a pioneer in clinically validated connected health, trusted by 15 million users worldwide, today announced a premier strategic partnership with Samsung to synergize home-based health management and wearable technologies, enhancing the comprehensive wellness and health journey already trusted by Withings users worldwide.

To celebrate the partnership between the two ecosystems, Samsung and Withings are launching an exclusive promotion: for a limited time, purchase a full-priced eligible Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, Galaxy Watch8, or Galaxy Watch7 on Samsung.com or Shop Samsung App to receive a complimentary Withings Body Smart scale (MSRP $129.95), the gold standard in body composition technology.1

To learn more about this promotion, please visit www.samsung.com/us/mobile/galaxy/offers/withings/

To buy a qualifying Galaxy Watch, please visit www.samsung.com/us/watches/galaxy-watch8/buy/

Beyond Tracking: Health Intelligence for the Modern User

In an era where 76% of Americans prefer using food over prescription medications to support their health,2 the Withings and Samsung collaboration provides a compelling toolkit for fitness, weight management and longevity. While Galaxy Watch tracks exercise, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep on the go3 the Body Smart scale provides added functionality at home, measuring fat mass, muscle mass, bone mass, hydration level, and visceral fat with clinical precision.

By syncing the Samsung Health app with your Galaxy Watch and the Withings ecosystem, users are empowered to build a complete picture of their health, from home and on the go.

Scenario & Goal How the Galaxy Watch and Body Smart Scale Work Together Tracking Daily Activity to Monitor Muscle vs. Fat Composition Eliminate the guesswork of strength training. Galaxy Watch simultaneously tracks daily activity and calories burned, while the Body Smart Scale validates the result with precise muscle mass measurements. Users can monitor their health and wellness progress by tracking muscle growth, helping them maintain a healthy body fat percentage. Optimizing Sleep for Overall Cardiovascular Health Galaxy Watch delivers a daily Sleep Score, while the Body Smart Scale tracks Visceral Fat: the unhealthy fat linked to poor sleep, stress, and poor cardiovascular health. When used together, the Galaxy Watch empowers users to improve the quality of their sleep, while the Body Smart Scale empowers users to reduce visceral fat to improve overall heart health. Managing Hydration and Energy Banish the afternoon slump. Galaxy Watch offers consistent hydration reminders, while the Body Smart Scale validates your effort by tracking your Body Water percentage. This data-driven approach lets users confirm ideal hydration levels, quickly ruling it out as the cause of low energy.

Two-Way Data Sync Unlocks Unified Health View

When you link the Samsung Health and Withings apps, your key health metrics flow between both platforms. Samsung users can view their step data in the Withings app, while Withings users can see their weight, body fat percentage, and BMI in Samsung Health. Users can enable this integration through the Health Connect feature within each app's settings.

What Withings and Samsung Are Building Together

"By integrating Withings' advanced health insights with Samsung Health, we are bringing meaningful, clinically informed features to millions of Galaxy users," said Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings. "This partnership is about more than just data; it's about empowering individuals to understand their health trajectory and take control of their long-term health with the best tools available."

Promotion & Availability

This exclusive bundle will be available from May 4th - July 19th, 2026 exclusively on Samsung.com and Shop Samsung App while supplies last.

How it Works: After purchasing a qualifying, full-priced Galaxy Watch, users will receive a redemption code via email at least 15 days after delivery of the Watch when the return period ends. Users can use their code and claim their Withings Body Smart Scale at Withings.com.

About Withings

A pioneer in connected health since 2008, Withings empowers 15 million users worldwide and collaborates with leading academic and clinical research institutions. Withings has built a world-leading ecosystem of award-winning connected health devices, including FDA-cleared smart scales with body composition measurement, hybrid watches with medical-grade ECG, and blood pressure monitors, all designed to help individuals track and improve their health over the long term. Withings products are available at withings.com, and select retail locations online and nationwide.

To learn more, visit withings.com. With You. For Life.

About Samsung Health

Samsung Health is a comprehensive digital health platform that enables users to track and manage wellness across the Galaxy ecosystem, providing a unified view of daily activity, fitness, and recovery.

Press Contact

Alex McKechnie

[email protected]

475.399.4056

1 From 5/4/2026 - 7/19/2026 (excluding trade-ins and when other applicable promotions are active), purchase an eligible full-price Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch8 Classic, Watch8 or Watch7 ("Qualifying Purchase") on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App and be eligible to receive a Withings Body Smart Scale ("Gift"). Gift must be redeemed using the Activation Code and instructions sent to email used at checkout; email will be sent at least 15 days after delivery of Qualifying Purchase. Activation Code will expire 60 days after 7/19/26. Each Activation Code is for one-time use only and may not be combined with other offers, coupons, discounts, trade-in offers or promotions. If you return or cancel your Qualifying Purchase the Gift will be forfeit.

2 https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/health-care/us-consumers-and-healthy-eating.html

3 The Samsung Galaxy Watch series, including the Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra, is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. The device and its features—such as ECG, blood pressure, and blood oxygen tracking—are not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease.

SOURCE Withings