The Schizophrenia market is expected to increase with a CAGR of 6.89% for the study period 2017-2030 in the 7MM, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight estimates a substantial boost to the Schizophrenia market in the 7MM, directly proportional to the launch of pipeline therapies in the forecast period 2020-30, increased awareness among the populations to handle mental disorders, the surge in R&D expenditure, and a demand for novel therapeutic agents to help improve cognition impairment.

Schizophrenia is a chronic and often disabling, severe psychiatric disorder reportedly affecting approximately 1% of the total world population. DelveInsight estimates that the total Schizophrenia prevalent population in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy) and Japan) is expected to be approximately (5.7 million) 5,748,062 in 2020, which is going to increase further during the forecast period.

The epidemiological analysis revealed that the United States has the highest percentage of prevalent, diagnosed, and treated Schizophrenia populations. Further, men appear to form a larger patient pool of Schizophrenia in the US and EU5; however, the case turns upside down in Japan, where the female prevalence of Schizophrenia is more than the males. The symptoms usually appear in the mid-to-late 20s. However, on average, men are diagnosed in their late teens to early 20s, whereas women are diagnosed in their late 20s to early 30s.

The Schizophrenia epidemiology model in the report presents comprehensive insights into the epidemiology of the disorder segmented into:

Prevalent Schizophrenia Cases

Diagnosed schizophrenia Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Schizophrenia Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Schizophrenia Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Diagnosed Schizophrenia Prevalent Cases

Schizophrenia Market Analysis and Forecast 2030

The priority objective of the treatment paradigm for Schizophrenia is to minimize the severity and frequency of psychotic episodes as well as to improve the functional and cognitive ability of the patients. Its treatment regimen comprises a combination of treatments, including medications (antipsychotics), psychological counselling, social support, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which is based on different phases and severity of the disorder.

Antipsychotic medications are the cornerstone of the schizophrenia treatment paradigm. These further fall into two categories, namely First-generation antipsychotics (typical) and Second-generation antipsychotics (atypical). However, clinical research has strongly suggested that the distinction between first- and second-generation antipsychotics is highly debatable. Antipsychotics can be administered orally, known as oral antipsychotics (OAP), or intravenously in case of long-acting injectable therapies (LAI). However, owing to comparatively more efficiency, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, injectables occupy a majority of the Schizophrenia market share.

Schizophrenia Marketed Drugs

Rexulti (Otsuka America Pharmaceutical/ Lundbeck)

Caplyta (Intra-Cellular Therapies)

Latuda (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma),

Vraylar ( Gedeon Richter /AbbVie)

/AbbVie) Saphris (Merck/AbbVie/Schering-Plough Corporation/Allergan)

Abilify MyCite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

Secuado (Noven Pharmaceuticals/Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical)

Invega Sustenna (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Adasuve (Alexza Pharmaceuticals/Teva Pharmaceuticals)

Invega Trinza (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Antipsychotics are also given in combination with neuroleptics, antiepileptics, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and anticholinergic drugs to address specific symptoms. However, the antipsychotics only address the symptoms, and their mechanism of action still remains poorly understood due to different affinities towards different binding sites in the brain. Furthermore, these treatments are life-long, and in case of discontinuation, there are chances of relapse.

Delay in initial treatment, a huge gap in prevalent and diagnosed population, and lack of effective cure are some of the other treatment gaps. However, to bridge the treatment gap and find a proper cure for the Schizophrenia, several pharmaceutical companies in the Schizophrenia market, including Alkermes, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, GW Research, Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, and others are working to fuel the market size growth.

The recent approval of Caplyta and Secuado in the Schizophrenia market provided the needed boost to the market size growth. Furthermore, several other novel therapies such as Doria, Roluperidone, Dexmedetomidine, SEP363856, Pimavanserin, ALKS 3831, Avisetron, BI 409306, GWP42003-P, KarXT, and Evenamide in the pipeline set to be launched in the foreseeable future shall fuel the growth of the Schizophrenia market size. The recent announcement of the overwhelmingly positive response of the USFDA advisory committee in favor of Alkermes' ALKS 3831 for Schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder depicts a promising future of the therapy in its journey ahead in the Schizophrenia market. Furthermore, among all the pipeline therapies in the market, Doria is the only therapy with an intramuscular ROA; hence, DelveInsight estimates that it will add maximally to the Schizophrenia market revenue.

In a nutshell, owing to the launch of pipeline therapies, demand for the standard cure and raising awareness for mental disorders shall boost the Schizophrenia market size growth. Further, several private pharma companies are jointly working with academia to develop novel therapeutic agents and better understand the mental disorders as well as the working of the existing therapies. No doubt, the Schizophrenia market is set to experience substantial growth in the next decade; however, the market growth can be impeded by limiting factors such as the rising launch of generics and expected patent expires of the approved therapies in the next decade that shall cause a dip in the market revenue.

Schizophrenia Pipeline Therapies

Doria: Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories

Roluperidone: Minerva Neurosciences

SEP-363856: Sunovion/PsychoGenics

Pimavanserin: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Encenicline: Forum Pharmaceuticals

Dexmedetomidine: BioXcel Therapeutics

Avisetron: Avineuro Pharmaceuticals

ALKS 3831: Alkermes

AVP-786: Avanir Pharmaceuticals/Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Concert Pharmaceuticals

Lu AF11167: H. Lundbeck A/S

GWP42003: GW Research

BI 409306: Boehringer Ingelheim

KarXT: Karuna Pharmaceuticals

TAK-831: Takeda

NaBen: SyneuRx International

BI 425809: Boehringer Ingelheim

BIIB104: Biogen

RO6889450: Roche

PF-06412562: Cerevel Therapeutics/Pfizer

CTP-692: Concert Pharmaceuticals

Evenamide: Newron Pharmaceuticals

Miricorilant: Corcept Therapeutics

MK-8189: Merck

CPL500036: Celon Pharma

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Current and Emerging), By Class of Therapies.

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Current and Emerging), By Class of Therapies. Companies Covered : Alkermes, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, GW Research, Karuna Pharmaceuticals , Newron Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

: Alkermes, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, GW Research, , Newron Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View



Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Schizophrenia 3 Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Schizophrenia 5 Schizophrenia Case Reports 6 Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 The United States Schizophrenia Epidemiology 8 EU5 Epidemiology 9 Japan Epidemiology 10 Schizophrenia Treatment 11 Schizophrenia Unmet Needs 12 Schizophrenia Marketed Drugs 13 Schizophrenia Emerging Drugs 14 Key Endpoints 15 Schizophrenia 7 Major Market Analysis 16 United States Market Outlook 17 EU5 Market Outlook 18 Japan Market Outlook 19 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 20 Schizophrenia Market Drivers 21 Schizophrenia Market Barriers 22 SWOT Analysis 23 Schizophrenia Reimbursement and Market Access

