The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk

"We are honored to welcome The Scotts Company as a customer. Their dedication to customer relationships and commitment to innovation aligns with Talkdesk's mission of empowering companies to continuously improve customer experience," said Tiago Paiva, CEO at Talkdesk.

"We were looking for a solution with the flexibility to scale with seasonal demand, offered seamless integration to Google, included advanced reporting and was very easy to use," said Brent Hiltscher, Manager of Unified Communications at The Scotts Company. "Talkdesk matched our needs and are working with us to enable even more of our unique requirements. They really listen."

Talkdesk and strategic partner Billow, a business development firm that specializes in cloud-based software, workflow optimization, reporting and analytics, implemented the platform in only two months after The Scotts Company made the decision to change vendors.

"Our agents have already started using Talkdesk, the online training has enabled faster and easier agent ramp time," said Teresa Erwin, Manager of Call Center Ops at The Scotts Company. "Our call center supervisors are now able to control the system by making updates that instantly address the needs of our customers. We're always looking to improve our customer experience, and Talkdesk lets us do that very quickly and easily."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, over 1,400 innovative companies rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more at www.talkdesk.com.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain other countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. We maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

