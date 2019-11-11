The Second China International Import Expo concludes successful run

With the theme of "Opening-up and Innovation for Win-win Cooperation", the Hongqiao International Economic Forum had around 60 renowned speakers from political, business and academic circles all over the world, delivering speeches in five parallel sessions on business environment, artificial intelligence, WTO reform, e-commerce and China's 70-years development.

A total of 71.13 billion US dollars worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services during the second CIIE, up 23 percent year on year. By noon on Nov. 10, the exhibition has received more than 910,000 visitors from 181 countries and regions, and international organizations.

The Country Exhibition of the expo was participated by 64 nations and three international organizations -- the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the International Trade Center.

More than 3,800 foreign companies exhibited in the Business Exhibition and at least 391 new products, technologies or services made their global or regional debuts in this year's CIIE.

The number of registered professional visitors for the second CIIE exceeded 500,000, among whom more than 7,000 were overseas buyers.

Around 380 activities, including policy analyses by different ministries, reports publishing by the WTO and the UNIDO, were held during the expo.

As of Nov. 10, more than 230 companies from all over the world have signed up for the third CIIE, with their combined exhibition area exceeding 84,000 square meters. Among them are more than 80 Fortune Global 500 companies or industry leaders, with a total exhibition area of more than 50,000 square meters.

SOURCE China International Import Expo