The Second China (Weifang) International Kite Industry Culture & Trade Expo comes to a successful conclusion

The Comprehensive Service Center of the Weifang International Kite Festival explained that the aim of the festival, with the theme "Sharing, Win-win, Innovation, Improvement", was to facilitate the development of the kite industry, perpetuate kite culture, and promote the sport of kite flying. It also sought to form a standard and efficient kite trading market, as well as to devise a centralized display and trading platform for kite manufacturers and distributors.

Covering an exhibition area of 9,000 square meters, the expo had five separate exhibition sections: products and accessories, creative products, intangible cultural heritage products, cultural exhibits, and outdoor sports products. It was the largest professional kite expo to have been held globally.

The lifelike Beijing Opera characters, the hundred-meter-long giant octopus, the three-stories-tall three-headed pterosaur, the colorful Chinese New Year painting (Nianhua) of a baby sitting on fish. All these are a kite culture feast, and an avenue to the kite market at home and abroad for exhibitors and buyers. 91 exhibitors and 100 buyers from China attended the expo, resulting in an estimated turnover of 120 million yuan.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, the expo also had a cloud exhibition program, enabling the exhibitors to be online all day.

Right now, Weifang has nearly 300 kite enterprises employing more than 80,000 people, with an output value of more than 2 billion yuan. 39 of these are exporters, their products being exported to more than 40 countries and regions. This year, Weifang kites made an appearance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and at the 2020 China International Travel Mart.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380514

Caption: Children learning to make kites

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380521

Caption: A kite featuring a Chinese New Year painting (Nianhua)

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380522

Caption: Children visiting the exhibition hall to learn about kites.

SOURCE Comprehensive Service Center of the Weifang International Kite Festival