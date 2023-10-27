The Second International Summit on BDS Applications Kicks Off in Zhuzhou

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City

27 Oct, 2023

ZHUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second International Summit on BDS Applications is held in Zhuzhou on October 26-28.

This Summit, themed "Common World and Shared BDS", aims to create a permanent international summit to promote "Marketization, Industrialization, Internationalization". This Summit will consist of an opening ceremony and theme forum, 4 thematic forums, namely BDS Applications Industrialization, BDS Applications Technology Innovation, BDS Applications Internationalization (The Belt and Road Initiative), and BDS Applications Legal Protection, as well as 7 supporting activities including "BDS Applications" Forum on Entrepreneurship for Returnees, BDS Applications "Chip" Technology Forum, and "BDS Applications" Cooperation Fair. More than 60 top experts and scholars in the field of BDS at home and abroad will discuss and share their views on BDS international cooperation, BDS industry applications, BDS industry integration, and BDS chip technology research, according to the Publicity Department of Zhuzhou City.

Hunan is an important cradle of BDS technology and a demonstration area for its innovative applications. By exploiting the unique advantages of developing the BDS industry, Hunan has essentially created an entire industrial chain covering the space part, ground facilities and users.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past ten years, BDS has grown along with the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting and applying BDS in countries along the "Belt and Road" and even around the world. BDS-based products such as land tenure confirmation, precision agriculture, and smart port have been successfully applied in ASEAN, South Asia, West Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and the rest of the world, contributing to local social and economic development.

