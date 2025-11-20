The Secret Ingredient in Financial Planning: It's Not Always About the Numbers, It's About the People

"Personal financial planning is a natural fit for Freed-Hardeman students," said Amy Sewell, CFP®, an instructor in FHU's College of Business who coordinates the program. "They see it as a helping profession where they walk alongside clients, guiding them to be wise stewards and helping them reach both their personal and financial goals."

The program's appeal also lies in its credentials. As a CFP Board Registered Program, its graduates are qualified to sit for the exam leading to the premier credential in the financial planning industry.

"We're fortunate to have five instructors with the CFP® certification who bring both expertise and a servant's heart to the classroom," Sewell notes. That blend of academic rigor and real-world experience shows up in how students prepare for their careers. Many complete multiple internships before graduation, creating pathways to future employment.

The Student Financial Planning Association, affiliated with the national Financial Planning Association for CFP® practitioners, meets monthly and regularly invites industry professionals to campus. At a recent meeting, more than 30 students gathered to hear from Board of Trustees member Chris Hallmark, a senior financial advisor with Wells Fargo.

Hallmark's message was direct: While numbers and market trends matter, financial planning is ultimately a relationship business. "Get comfortable talking with people who are 50 and older, people who are different from you," he told the students. "Money is emotional. When people start talking about finances, it leads to discussing their kids, their grandkids, and concerns they have. We're in the relationship business, and the more you're able to relate to people and talk to people, the more successful you will be."

During the Q&A session, he covered topics ranging from building a client base to managing client emotions, recruiting team members, and using AI in financial planning. He also encouraged students to stay informed. "Get a digital subscription to the Wall Street Journal, and read it daily," he advised.

"We try to have a variety of speakers, whether they've just taken the CFP® exam or have been in the industry for a while, like Mr. Hallmark," said Mackenzie Cottrill, Student FPA president and a junior double-majoring in personal financial planning and accounting. "It gives us different perspectives on what the career really looks like."

Hallmark is one of three Board of Trustees members actively investing in the program's success. Lee Johnson, CPA, CFP®, managing partner of Southern Capital Advisors in Jackson, Tennessee, teaches in the program and has hired multiple FHU alumni at his firm. Jay Dryden, CFP®, managing partner of Vector Wealth Strategies in Huntsville, Alabama, hosts an annual on-campus seminar for top financial planning and finance students, educating them about the profession while recruiting interns and future employees.

"Our growing network of alumni and industry partners gives our students access to mentors, internships, and career opportunities," said Michael Prentice, CPA, CFP®, FHU instructor in finance. "We are equipping students not only with the education and credentials they need to succeed, but with the character to make a real difference in people's lives."

That alignment between professional preparation and personal mission is what sets the program apart. For students like Cottrill, that combination of purpose and opportunity is exactly what they're looking for. And as the program continues to grow, more students are discovering that the secret ingredient in financial planning isn't just about mastering the numbers: It's about serving the people behind them.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu .

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University