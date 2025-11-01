Dr. Keith Harris Selected to Serve as Freed-Hardeman University's 17th President

FHU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott E. Latham praised the board's commitment and service during the selection process. "Through prayer and steadfast faith, our FHU Board of Trustees dedicated countless hours to discerning the individual best suited to lead Freed-Hardeman University into a vibrant future," Latham said. "Dr. Harris's profound experience in ministry, coupled with his comprehensive skill set in communication, interpersonal relations and leadership, made him a great choice to advance FHU's mission and goals."

Keith and his wife, Lindsey, share a love for Freed-Hardeman University. In discussing being prayerful about this decision, Keith said, "I believe that God has let us go through the experience in ministry to prepare us for such a time as this," Harris said. "We love Freed-Hardeman, and we've seen the great work that David and Tracie (Shannon) have done throughout their time here. Their willingness to serve humbly and ask for God's guidance each day as they pursue excellence that honors Him has set a great example that we hope to follow. Our heart is intent on helping FHU continue to grow and be a light in Christian higher education and in the world."

Two Decades of Church Ministry and Leadership

Harris is well acquainted with Freed-Hardeman University's commitment to academic excellence and Christian values, having received his doctorate in ministry from FHU in May 2025. "I believe Freed-Hardeman is a special place with a rich history and a unique opportunity to continue being a light for students, families and churches," he said. The family's love for FHU extends to their children. Their son Kade, 20, is a junior Bible major at FHU.

"When Kade decided to come to FHU this fall to complete his Bible degree, he saw the same spirit that we do in this place," Harris said. "You feel how special it is when you arrive on campus." Their daughter, Zoe, 18, plans to attend FHU in the fall to study early childhood education.

Keith has served as the preaching minister at Lewisville Church of Christ since 2021, and his extensive background includes having served in various capacities since 2004. Locations have included North Heights Church of Christ in Batesville, Arkansas, and WindSong Church of Christ in Little Rock, Arkansas. Throughout his career, he has honed mission-focused service and leadership through education and practical application. This experience has prepared him to contribute to Freed-Hardeman's mission of integrating faith with learning, cultivating ethical leadership and preparing students to serve communities.

In addition to his terminal degree from FHU, Keith earned a Master of Science in Bible and ministry from Lubbock Christian University ('13), a Master of Ministry in congregational ministry with an emphasis in conflict resolution from Harding University ('08) and a Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies from Harding University ('04).

Meet the President

An avid golfer who loves sports and competing, Keith is relationally focused. He and Lindsey spoke of looking forward to developing relationships with all of the extensive FHU family members.

Keith and Lindsey shared a couple of verses when asked what some of their favorite Scriptures were. One that first came to mind was John 1:14-18, and they spoke of their goal being to serve others while being filled with both grace and truth. Another was Hebrews 10:23-24, which is a constant reminder of God's faithfulness.

In his first year as president, Harris said he plans to listen and learn, as he forms relationships across campus. He and Lindsey also spoke of looking forward to spending time learning from the Shannons and others who have led and served this campus so well.

Keith and Lindsey met at Crowley's Ridge College and later graduated together from Harding University in 2004. They will celebrate their 24th anniversary in December. Lindsey holds a degree in child development with an emphasis in day care services and curriculum; she also minored in biblical studies.

"I want to express my deep admiration for President Shannon," Harris said. "He's set the bar high — leading with passion, love, service and conviction. I have a strong desire to carry on this good work, honoring his legacy by ensuring that the momentum that has been built propels this university even further."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu .

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University