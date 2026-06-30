THE SECRET INSURANCE AGENCY STRENGTHENS PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE SERVICES WITH GRIFFIN BUSHWELL

TOTOWA, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret Insurance Agency (TSIA), one of the largest independent agencies in northern New Jersey, is pleased to highlight the work of Griffin Bushwell, Property & Casualty Insurance Specialist, as it continues to expand its services throughout New Jersey.

Bushwell works with individuals, families, and business owners to develop insurance strategies that protect what matters most while helping clients make informed decisions about risk and coverage.

A Livingston native and graduate of the University of Hartford, Bushwell brings nearly a decade of insurance industry experience, including time spent as an underwriter. His background provides valuable insight into risk evaluation, coverage design, and long-term protection planning.

Bushwell's passion for insurance stems from personal experience. After losing his childhood home to a fire, he gained firsthand knowledge of the importance of proper coverage and trusted guidance during difficult times. That experience continues to shape his commitment to helping clients protect their families, assets, and businesses.

"Griffin's industry experience, combined with a firsthand understanding of why insurance matters, allows him to guide clients with both expertise and perspective," said Stan Hladik, President and Owner of The Secret Insurance Agency. "He genuinely cares about helping people protect what they've worked hard to build, and we're proud to have him as part of our team."

Outside of the office, Bushwell enjoys golfing, snowboarding, and spending time with family and friends throughout the community he proudly calls home.

About The Secret Insurance Agency

Founded in 2015, The Secret Insurance Agency is one of the largest independent agencies in northern New Jersey. The agency provides personal, commercial, and group insurance solutions designed to meet clients' current needs while helping them plan for future risks. Through a commitment to trust, advocacy, expertise, and personalized service, TSIA helps individuals, families, and businesses make informed insurance decisions with confidence.

SOURCE TSIA