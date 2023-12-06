The Secret to Fast and Flavorful Holiday Finger Food? Start with Bob Evans®

eMeals' Newest Recipe Collection Saves Time by Building Each Dish around Bob Evans Products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every holiday host wants to set a table brimming with dishes worthy of the season, but those plans are frequently sabotaged by the time required to create the perfect spread. This year, meal planning service eMeals has partnered with Bob Evans Farms to solve the problem with a collection of 14 finger food recipes ranging from Mini Beef Pot Pies to Crispy Sausage and Boursin Bites that utilize refrigerated, farm-fresh Bob Evans products to both shorten prep time and make each dish as memorable as the gifts under the tree.

Available free on eMeals' Holiday Hosting with Bob Evans® landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection includes an assortment of crowd-pleasing appetizers, dips, nibbles and sweets that complement the main event – whether it's turkey, ham or both.

Sausage starters? Options like Mini Phyllo Sausage Bites, Italian Sliders and Shrimp and Sausage Skewers are just the ticket, assembled in a snap with Bob Evans Sausage Roll, Sausage Links or Sausage Patties.

Dip in a zip? Tex-Mex Sausage Dip made with Bob Evans Sausage Roll or Greek Potato Dip made with Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes will keep your guests coming back for more.

Something with cheese, please? Mac and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms or Jalapeno Popper Mac and Cheese Bites burst with flavor, thanks in part to the real-cheddar-cheese goodness of Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.

Pick-me-up potatoes? Loaded Mashed Potato Balls or French Onion Mashed Potato Cakes, made with either regular or sour cream and chive Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, turn everyday potatoes into something special.

Sweet things? Candied Pecans or Browned Butter Financiers with Dark Chocolate Drizzle using time-saving Bob Evans Liquid Egg Whites will feed your guests' sweet tooth without requiring the skills of a master baker.

All recipes in the collection are one-click-shoppable from major retailers, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt, when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Holiday Entertaining with Bob Evans landing page.

The new collection is the latest installment in eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens Sausage®. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 W/E 10/29/23

