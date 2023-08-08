The Securities Exchanges Market to grow by USD 34.5 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing globalization and cross-border investing to boost the market- Technavio

08 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET
The securities exchange market is estimated to grow by USD 34.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Securities Exchanges Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Service (Market platforms, Capital access platforms, and Others)
- The market platforms segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The core trading infrastructure and services provided by security exchanges include trading platforms, order-matching systems, and market data dissemination. Furthermore, these factors facilitate the smooth buying and selling of securities, increasing liquidity and transparency for market participants. Market platforms come in many forms, including electronic trading systems, open trading platforms, and hybrid models that combine both electronic and manual trading methods. As a result, these services are expected to drive security exchange market growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the securities exchanges market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the securities exchange market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth by 2027. Security exchanges in the region play an important role in facilitating capital formation, investment, and trading activity. Presence of some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, the region has a vibrant and liquid stock market that attracts domestic and international investors. For example, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Bombay Stock Exchange are major players in the region. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the security exchange market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)
Securities Exchanges Market – Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
Growing globalization and cross-border investing is a key factor driving market growth. Advances in technology, communications, and transportation have made global markets easier for investors to access. This allows them to diversify portfolios and take advantage of global economic trends. Investing in securities in different jurisdictions reduces concentration risk and allows them to take advantage of economic growth in different countries and industries, each with its own cycles and trends. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
Increasing focus on sustainable and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is a major trend in the market. Growing awareness of environmental and social issues and their impact on a company's financial performance and long-term sustainability is a key driver of ESG investing. Therefore, to meet the growing demand in this field, security exchanges have introduced ESG-focused indices and offer investment products centered around ESG. Hence, the increasing focus on sustainable and ESG investing is expected to drive security exchange market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns associated with trading are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Security exchanges' heavy reliance on digital technology makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals who exploit vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. Successful cyberattacks against these exchanges can have serious consequences, including disruption of trading operations, compromise of investor-related data, manipulation of market prices, and loss of investor confidence. Therefore, cybersecurity and data privacy concerns are expected to restrict security exchange market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)
What are the key data covered in this Securities Exchanges Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the securities exchanges market between 2023 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the size of the securities exchanges market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the securities exchanges market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of securities exchanges market companies
|
Securities Exchanges Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 34.5 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.19
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ASX Ltd., BSE Ltd., Deutsche Borse AG, DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET PJSC, Euronext N.V., Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc., JSE Ltd., London Stock Exchange Group plc, Moscow Exchange, Nasdaq Inc., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Shanghai Stock Exchange, SIX Group Ltd., Tadawul Group, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp., The Korea Exchange, and TMX Group Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
