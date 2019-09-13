The Securus Foundation Launches New Exodus Planner Resource

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The Securus Foundation officially launched a new resource application called the Exodus Planner to help reduce recidivism and support a positive transition back into society for returning citizens. Securus Technologies directly funds The Securus Foundation, allowing the non-profit organization to roll out effective programs and provide support across the country.

"We are immensely proud of The Securus Foundation's accomplishments and the good work they do to help communities re-engage and support criminal justice impacted individuals and families," Securus Technologies Chief Executive Officer Robert Pickens said. "The new Exodus Planner is a prime example of the innovation that the Foundation is capable of, and we could not be happier to support their mission. This launch is a culmination of many months of work and engagement with community resource leaders and correctional rehabilitation system experts, and we look forward to the results."

The Exodus Planner is a web-based platform that provides a collective group of community partners, government service providers, and community members with the ability to manage mutual client cases and individual life plans to prepare people in the community who are directly impacted by the justice system. By providing a modernized resource, the goal is not only successful reintegration into the community, but also a community that supports reintegration at every level.

"We hope that the Exodus Planner will inspire people to make positive and lasting transformations in their lives," The Securus Foundation's President & CEO, Dawn Freeman, said. "We are also thankful for the support from companies like Securus Technologies who fund these ventures and drive us to make a positive impact on people's lives. Being a non-profit, none of this would be possible without financial aid from our generous donors."

The Securus Foundation's exclusive launch event is taking place on September 12, 2019, in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will demonstrate how the Exodus Planner resource can modernize and improve the experience of returning citizens as they move forward in their lives.

For more information on attending the event, visit the Eventbrite page.

Through operating best practices, The Securus Foundation continues to encourage learning and education towards reducing recidivism. For more about their efforts and the Exodus Planner visit exodusplanner.com .

