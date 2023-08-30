The Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program Launches in Europe and the UK

News provided by

The Myers-Briggs Company

30 Aug, 2023, 17:33 ET

The new online learning experience offers participants the flexibility to become MBTI certified at their own pace from the comfort of their home or office

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful 2022 U.S. launch, in which 93% of participants said they likely or very likely recommend the program to others, the Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program is now available in the UK and English-speaking countries in Europe.

How it works

Continue Reading
Following The Myers-Briggs Company's successful 2022 U.S. launch (where 93% of participants said they would recommend the program to others), the virtual Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program is now available in the UK and English-speaking countries in Europe.
Following The Myers-Briggs Company's successful 2022 U.S. launch (where 93% of participants said they would recommend the program to others), the virtual Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program is now available in the UK and English-speaking countries in Europe.

The program, which trains and certifies individuals to ethically and effectively administer and interpret the official Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® assessment, includes 12 self-paced online learning modules containing text, audio, video, quizzes and interactive elements. Participants will also join three live group sessions led by faculty from The Myers-Briggs Company to explore key topics in-depth and reinforce learnings with experiential activities and expert Q&A.

To become MBTI certified, participants must pass a multiple-choice exam within a 90-day period. After that, they will be able to buy, administer, and interpret the MBTI Global Step I™ and Step II™ assessments.

"After completing the Self-Guided Program, practitioners can help people improve in areas like communication, conflict management, leadership development and many others," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

Start Your MBTI Journey

In contrast to the in-person certification program, which may demand travel, the self-guided option provides on-demand access, allowing you to complete it at your own pace, at whatever hours work best for you, in your preferred location.

The course takes between 30-40 hours to complete, with all materials and practitioner tools available digitally.

Start your learning journey today at The Myers-Briggs Company.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:
Meriane Morselli
MSR Communications
[email protected]
415-989-9000

Melissa Summer
The Myers-Briggs Company
[email protected]
650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Also from this source

The Myers-Briggs Company Announces New Charity Partner: Take 3 for the Sea

New Career Assessment Predicts Potential Major Satisfaction and Job Satisfaction

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.