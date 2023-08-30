The Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program Launches in Europe and the UK

The new online learning experience offers participants the flexibility to become MBTI certified at their own pace from the comfort of their home or office

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful 2022 U.S. launch, in which 93% of participants said they likely or very likely recommend the program to others, the Self-Guided MBTI® Certification Program is now available in the UK and English-speaking countries in Europe.

How it works

The program, which trains and certifies individuals to ethically and effectively administer and interpret the official Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® assessment, includes 12 self-paced online learning modules containing text, audio, video, quizzes and interactive elements. Participants will also join three live group sessions led by faculty from The Myers-Briggs Company to explore key topics in-depth and reinforce learnings with experiential activities and expert Q&A.

To become MBTI certified, participants must pass a multiple-choice exam within a 90-day period. After that, they will be able to buy, administer, and interpret the MBTI Global Step I™ and Step II™ assessments.

"After completing the Self-Guided Program, practitioners can help people improve in areas like communication, conflict management, leadership development and many others," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

Start Your MBTI Journey

In contrast to the in-person certification program, which may demand travel, the self-guided option provides on-demand access, allowing you to complete it at your own pace, at whatever hours work best for you, in your preferred location.

The course takes between 30-40 hours to complete, with all materials and practitioner tools available digitally.

Start your learning journey today at The Myers-Briggs Company .

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

