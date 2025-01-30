The Seventh Annual Medical Genetics Awareness Week Will Be Celebrated March 18-21, 2025: "The Joy of Working in Medical Genetics"

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Medical Genetics Awareness Week will be celebrated March 18-21, 2025. The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics' (ACMG) celebration of this impactful healthcare specialty will unite the entire medical genetics community to raise awareness of the invaluable contributions that the professionals who comprise the field make to the diagnosis, management, prevention and treatment of genetic conditions.

This year our Medical Genetics Awareness Week theme is full of joy and fun…literally. We will celebrate what brings us joy about working in the medical genetics field and what we appreciate about patients and their families, as well as our colleagues. We will even celebrate where we find "the fun" as we do the serious work of medical genetics. And this year, we will be going beyond "awareness" and elevating to "appreciation" in our logo and graphics!

"Since its inception in 2019, Medical Genetics Awareness Week has unified and increased awareness of the genetics and genomics community. This year's theme, with its emphasis on joy and appreciation, could not be timelier as genetics and genomics professionals continue to improve the lives of the patients and families that we serve," said ACMG Chief Executive Officer Melanie J. Wells, MPH, CAE.

Held in conjunction with the 2025 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, Medical Genetics Awareness Week will incorporate branded social media graphics, hashtags unique to various medical genetics team members, and other activities to generate participation and encourage professionals to show their medical genetics pride and share what brings them joy in their daily work. ACMG Annual Meeting registration is not required to participate.

Participants can plan their own Medical Genetics Awareness Week events at their school, employer or institution, share their pictures or videos to social media with a brief quote about the joy they experience helping patients and families, or use one of our Medical Genetics Awareness Week Zoom virtual backgrounds during their team meetings. Follow Medical Genetics Awareness Week on social media by searching the #MedicalGeneticsAwareness hashtag and sign up to receive news and updates about Medical Genetics Awareness Week by clicking here. Log in (or create a free ACMG account) and, on the privacy preferences page, opt in to receive news and updates about Medical Genetics Awareness Week.

Since 2019, Medical Genetics Awareness Week has brought together people from across the globe to celebrate the important work of medical genetics professionals. Medical Genetics Awareness Week is celebrated to recognize the difference these professionals make in the lives of patients and families. The week is also intended to educate other healthcare professionals and students and trainees about who medical geneticists are, how they are trained and what they do in the clinic and laboratory.

"Genetics is clearly now part of almost every aspect of medicine and healthcare in 2025! We have new and exciting treatments for many disorders, and more are in development. Many therapies require genetic testing prior to initiating medication, highlighting the importance of genetics and genomics," said ACMG President Susan Klugman, MD, FACOG, FACMG. "Medical Genetics Awareness Week showcases our specialty, our healthcare professionals, our organizations and most importantly our patients."

Those interested in collaborating with ACMG to celebrate Medical Genetics Awareness Week are invited to email Barry Eisenberg, ACMG Communications Manager, at [email protected] for more information.

Visit the Medical Genetics Awareness Week web pages on ACMG's website for resources and tips designed to support the week's celebrations. When posting on social media, participants are encouraged to tag @TheACMG and include the following hashtags in posts related to Medical Genetics Awareness Week:

#MedicalGeneticsAwareness

#IamaMedicalGeneticist

#FutureGeneticsProfessional

#IamaLabGeneticist

#IamaGeneticCounselor

#IamaGeneticsPA

#IamaNurseinGenetics

#IamaGeneticsNP

#IamaPublicHealthGeneticist

#IamaMetabolicDietician

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,600 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine and the new Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs.

