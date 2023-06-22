The Seville to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for San Clemente's Newest Senior Living Community

Harbert South Bay Partners

22 Jun, 2023

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN:           

Thursday, June 22

9:30 a.m. Welcome

10 a.m. Comments & Groundbreaking


WHERE:       

The Seville, 2421 Calle Frontera, San Clemente, CA 92673
*Parking is available on the street and at Pacific Coast Church (2651 Calle Frontera).


WHAT:           

Developer Harbert South Bay Partners will unite with project partners and local dignitaries to celebrate the groundbreaking on THE SEVILLE in San Clemente. Offering the highest levels of care for both assisted living and memory care, this luxury senior community will provide those living with dementia or who need assistance a lifestyle of ease and grace. Occupancy is planned for summer 2024.  


WHY:             

Unlike the institutionalized look of other senior living communities, THE SEVILLE brings a next-generation approach to senior living. Residents will have a level of independence not typically seen in senior living communities providing care services.

The community will include 87 units, with 63 of those being assisted living and 24 for memory care. Three courtyards will provide secure access to sunshine and ample light inside the planned buildings. THE SEVILLE will also offer concierge service, luxury amenities – such as a pool for assisted living residents – and something few senior living communities have: views of the sunset over the Pacific. All of this is punctuated by clinically excellent care for those seniors needing assistance with activities of daily living and those who are experiencing all levels of dementia-related memory disorders.


WHO:             

Featured speakers at the groundbreaking will include:

  • Joel Sherman, Senior Managing Director, Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC, community developer
  • Josh Johnson, CEO, Momentum Senior Living, community management company
  • Peter Petraglia, Principal, Van Tilburg, Banvard & Soderbergh, AIA, community architect
  • Rodrigo Vargas, Principal, Rodrigo Vargas Design, community interior designer
  • Peter Cotungo, Project Executive, W.E. O'Neil, community general contractor
  • Members of the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce

CONTACT:   

Ellyce Redmond, Angell Marketing, 630.336.2847, [email protected]

