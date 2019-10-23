The Sexual Wellness Market in the US to Reach Revenues of Over $7.7 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Sexual Wellness Market in the US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019­–2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Driven by a culture of embracing new products, the sexual wellness market in the US offers incremental revenue opportunities worth $2.87 billion during the forecast period With close to 20 million new cases of STDs reported in the US annually, female condom manufacturers have the reasonable market to deep dive in Conducting selective and smart campaigns continues to remain one of the most exciting ways to garner public attention toward sexual health Leveraging the evolving retail landscape in the US to remain a key growth area for vendors, especially when major retailers such as Walmart have started to sell sex toys directly in their stores Catering to a growing shift in consumer preference for sexual wellness products to remain the need of the hour for vendors Attributed to growing availability, supervising regulatory standards, and flexible distribution strategies adopted by vendors, the market for sex toys and condoms is expected to occupy the largest share during the forecast period

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 57 other vendors.

Sexual Wellness Market Segmentation

The presence of a favorable retail environment and online retailing is driving the sale of sexual wellness products in the US. The retail environment in the country is characterized by heavy discounting.

The growing prevalence of HIV cases in the US has made governments, institutions, and NGOs to reduce HIV infections by generating awareness about the virus, its origin, and the transfer mode among humans.

Market Segmentation by Product

Sex Toys

Condoms

Sexual Lubricants

Exotic Lingerie

Others

Market Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Sexual Wellness Market – Dynamics

Over the decades, the US has been pro-active in dealing with HIV-related challenges. The country has taken considerable steps to minimize or curb the HIV menace. Federal governments across the US have worked toward the implementation of several strategies for identifying and eliminating HIV infections in the country. The US has been a major market for sexual wellness vendors. Vendors operating in the market have come up with innovative campaigns and products for serving the increasing demand across the country. The integration of sexual wellness products with sexual health, the rise in the LGBT population, and the growing concern over HIV infections are major contributing factors for the growth of the US market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products

Evolving Gender-neutral Tone in the Market

Females: The Evolving Target Audience

Integration of Sex Education with Sexual Wellness

Sexual Wellness Market –Geography

The US dominated the sexual wellness market in North America with more than 80% market share in 2018. The market growth is likely due to the introduction of new product designs. The presence of major vendors has boosted the sexual wellness market in US. Therefore, consistent product launches catering to the consumer demand remain a key priority among vendors in the country.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Report are

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Karex Berhad

LifeStyles

Okamoto Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Other vendors include – Beate Uhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, BILLY BOY (MAPA), BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B. Cumming, CalExotics, Calvin Klein, Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Ltd., Doc Johnson, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, European Lingerie Group AB (ELG), Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O'Neill, Hathor Professional Skincare, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare Ltd., ID Lubricants, Innova Quality, Innovus Pharma, IXu, L Brands, La Maison Lejaby, La Perla, LELO, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney Group, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MTLC Latex, Orient Industry, PHE, the pjur group, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Silk Parasol, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms, STRATA Various Product Design or ORIGAMI Condoms, Suki (OhMiBod), Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Company, Tianjin Condombao, Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, Veru (The Female Health Company), XR Brands

