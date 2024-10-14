The Shed Restaurant Officially Opens at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shed Restaurant, officially opened on Wednesday, October 9th in Mohegan Sun's Casino of the Earth, across from Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. This new offering is the brainchild of co-founders John Tunney & John Rieger from BALLO Italian Restaurant.

"Over the last few years, we've been working really hard to grow our non-gaming business throughout our property with new restaurants and creating immersive dining experiences," said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun. "I believe when The Shed opens, people are going to want to come here to visit The Shed, not come to Mohegan Sun and eat there because they happen to be here. As we choose food & beverage operators and as we open new restaurants that is always our goal – to put a great restaurant inside of a great property."

"We spent time in Long Island at the other Shed Restaurant locations and we got really excited about how they deliver food that is comfortable and casual, but they do it with the same quality we've all come to love from BALLO. When we think about great service and tenant operations, BALLO is always top of mind. They've really become a staple at Mohegan Sun, and we're excited to watch The Shed do this as well."

"It's a real honor for us to open another restaurant here at Mohegan Sun," said John Tunney, co-founder of The Shed Restaurant. "We've been here with BALLO for about 15 years, and we have the privilege of operating inside of a property that is really second to none. We'd like to thank the Mohegan Tribal Council, Mohegan Sun's executive team, the engineering team, the retail leasing department, and every other department we have worked with – it has been a harmonious experience. We enjoy the like-mindedness between our businesses and this jewel of a company. We've wanted to build a second restaurant for a long time, and we're happy that day is finally here."

The Shed Restaurant has created more than 100 new jobs, including a culinary team led by Chef Roberto Baez. Chef Roberto's menu offers a bright take on American comfort food and features a robust list of specialty brunch, lunch and dinner menu items — from the indulgent to the healthful – with the full menu available all day. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available, and many menu items can be customized to be a vegan dish, making The Shed Restaurant the only restaurant at the property to offer vegan dining. The Shed's enticing brunch, lunch & dinner menus are only made better by the ultra-friendly team and rustic beach-chic ambiance that incorporates warm textured woods, pops of color and intriguing works of art.

Local contractors involved in the project include electric work by Native Sons Ltd., based in Plainville, CT and interior design and architecture completed by id3a, based in Glastonbury, CT.

The Shed is an 8,785 square-foot space, complete with a 2,150 square-foot dining area, and a 3,150 square-foot scratch kitchen plus walk-in units. The space seats 205 guests, including 11 seats at a full bar. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the ability to join a text-based waitlist at the door.

The Shed Restaurant was established in 2017, and the Mohegan Sun location joins sister locations in Huntington, NY, West Sayville, NY, Plainview, NY and Westbury, NY. For more information about The Shed Restaurant and other dining offerings at Mohegan Sun, visit mohegansun.com/dining.

Photos from yesterday's ribbon cutting ceremony are available here.

