The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the third quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

SUMMARY

Consolidated net sales increased 17.5% in the quarter to a record $6.05 billion

Net sales from stores in U.S. and Canada open more than twelve calendar months increased 20.7% in the quarter

open more than twelve calendar months increased 20.7% in the quarter Diluted net income per share increased to $2.62 per share in the quarter compared to $1.88 per share in the third quarter 2021

per share in the quarter compared to per share in the third quarter 2021 Adjusted diluted net income per share increased 35.4% to $2.83 per share in the quarter compared to $2.09 per share in the third quarter 2021

per share in the quarter compared to per share in the third quarter 2021 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $1.12 billion , or 18.6% of sales, in the quarter

, or 18.6% of sales, in the quarter Reaffirming FY22 diluted net income per share guidance in the range of $7.65 to $7.95 per share, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $0.85 per share

to per share, including acquisition-related amortization expense of per share Reaffirming adjusted diluted net income per share guidance in the range of $8.50 to $8.80 per share

CEO REMARKS

"Our team delivered record net sales results in the third quarter as we continued to focus on serving our customers with innovative solutions," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis. "Sales grew to $6.05 billion, a 17.5% increase against a softer quarter comparison last year when raw material availability was highly challenged. Consolidated gross margin expanded 110 basis points sequentially and 120 basis points year-over-year to 42.8%. Our margins improved as a result of pricing actions across all businesses and volume increases in all architectural paint end markets in The Americas Group. We generated strong cash flow in the quarter, which enabled us to continue making strategic long-term investments across the business and pursue strategic, bolt-on acquisitions in the Performance Coatings Group, having closed three acquisitions since the beginning of the third quarter.

"In The Americas Group, we continued to capture strong demand across all professional architectural markets, as same-store sales increased 20.7% in the third quarter, and we are seeing strong realization from our September 6th 10% price increase. In the Consumer Brands Group, double-digit growth in North America was partially offset by continued tightness in supply of alkyd resins and headwinds in Europe and Asia, while segment margin improved significantly sequentially and year-over-year. Momentum continues in the Pros Who Paint category with our North American retail partners. In the Performance Coatings Group, sales grew in every division as a result of pricing actions across all divisions and contributions from acquisitions. Regionally, sales were up strong double-digits in North America and Latin America, and high-single-digits in Asia, partially offset by a mid-single-digit decline in Europe. Segment margin in this group also meaningfully expanded sequentially and year-over-year."

THIRD QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 6,047.4

$ 5,146.7

$ 900.7

17.5 % Income before income taxes $ 877.2

$ 611.5

$ 265.7

43.5 % As a % of sales 14.5 %

11.9 %







Net income per share - diluted $ 2.62

$ 1.88

$ 0.74

39.4 % Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 2.83

$ 2.09

$ 0.74

35.4 %

Consolidated net sales increased primarily due to selling price increases in all segments and higher architectural sales volume in The Americas Group, partially offset by lower sales volume in the Consumer Brands Group. Acquisitions increased consolidated net sales by 1.6%, while currency translation rate changes decreased consolidated net sales by 2.1%.

Income before income taxes increased due to selling price increases in all segments and higher sales volume in The Americas Group. These factors were partially offset by an increase in raw material and other input costs, including higher supply chain costs to serve our customers, primarily in The Americas Group and the Consumer Brands Group, and lower sales volume in the Consumer Brands Group.

Diluted net income per share included a charge of $0.21 per share for acquisition-related amortization expense.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

The Americas Group ("TAG")



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 3,602.7

$ 2,967.0

$ 635.7

21.4 % Same-store sales (1) 20.7 %

(2.8) %







Segment profit $ 764.1

$ 631.5

$ 132.6

21.0 % Reported segment margin 21.2 %

21.3 %









(1) Same-store sales represents net sales from stores in U.S. and Canada open more than twelve calendar months.

Net sales in TAG increased due primarily to higher architectural sales volume across all end markets and selling price increases. TAG segment profit increased due primarily to higher paint sales volume and selling price increases, partially offset by increased raw material costs and higher SG&A costs related to continued investments in our long-term growth initiatives.

Consumer Brands Group ("CBG")



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 701.9

$ 646.7

$ 55.2

8.5 % Segment profit $ 94.9

$ 75.8

$ 19.1

25.2 % Reported segment margin 13.5 %

11.7 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 113.8

$ 95.2

$ 18.6

19.5 % Adjusted segment margin 16.2 %

14.7 %









(1) Adjusted segment profit excludes the impact of acquisition-related amortization expense. Acquisition-related amortization expense in CBG was $18.9 million and $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net sales in CBG increased due primarily to selling price increases in all regions, partially offset by lower sales volume primarily outside of North America. Currency translation rate changes decreased CBG's net sales by 1.6%. CBG segment profit increased primarily due to selling price increases and good cost control, partially offset by lower sales volume, increased raw material costs and higher supply chain costs. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced segment profit as a percent of net external sales by 270 basis points compared to 300 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

Performance Coatings Group ("PCG")



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Net sales $ 1,741.7

$ 1,532.5

$ 209.2

13.7 % Segment profit $ 236.3

$ 110.4

$ 125.9

114.0 % Reported segment margin 13.6 %

7.2 %







Adjusted segment profit (1) $ 286.0

$ 161.3

$ 124.7

77.3 % Adjusted segment margin 16.4 %

10.5 %









(1) Adjusted segment profit excludes the impact of acquisition-related amortization expense. Acquisition-related amortization expense in PCG was $49.7 million and $50.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net sales in PCG increased due to higher sales volume in most end markets, primarily attributable to selling price increases, and acquisitions, partially offset by lower sales volume outside of North America. Acquisitions increased PCG's net sales by 5.3% in the quarter, while currency translation rate changes decreased net sales by 5.1%. PCG segment profit increased due primarily to selling price increases, partially offset by increased raw material costs. Acquisition-related amortization expense reduced segment profit as a percent of net external sales by 280 basis points compared to 330 basis points in the third quarter of 2021. Acquisitions closed over the past twelve months diluted adjusted segment margin by 60 basis points.

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company generated $1.28 billion in net operating cash during the first nine months of 2022. This cash generation, along with an increase in our short-term borrowings and long-term debt, allowed the Company to return cash of approximately $1.21 billion to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the quarter, and close five acquisitions through the first nine months of the year. The Company purchased 2.75 million shares of its common stock during the first nine months. At September 30, 2022, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase 45.8 million shares of its common stock through open market purchases.

2022 GUIDANCE



Fourth Quarter

Full Year

2022

2022 Net sales Up high-single to low-double

digit %

Up low-double digit %











Effective tax rate



Low twenty percent Diluted net income per share



$7.65 - $7.95 Adjusted diluted net income per share (1)



$8.50 - $8.80

(1) Excludes $0.85 per share of acquisition-related amortization expense.

"We expect the strong positive results we experienced in the third quarter to continue into the fourth quarter, driven by continued momentum in both The Americas Group and North American industrial end markets, continued price realization, good cost control, and softer year-over-year comparisons," said Mr. Morikis. "We expect fourth quarter consolidated net sales to increase by a high-single to low-double digit percentage and full year consolidated net sales to increase by a low-double digit percentage. Full year adjusted diluted net income per share guidance remains in the range of $8.50 - $8.80 per share, which represents mid-single digit percentage growth from 2021 at the mid-point. This implies a 35% increase in the second half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 as we have been expecting, in what continues to be a challenging macro environment.

"We have an experienced and long-tenured management team who has faced numerous challenges through many different operating cycles. In the near term, our team continues to remain focused on new account growth, share of wallet initiatives and managing expenses tightly, given interest rate actions designed to slow U.S. demand and the expectation of continued macro headwinds in Europe and China into next year. Beginning in the fourth quarter, we will take actions to simplify our operating model and portfolio of products sold in the Consumer Brands Group and weigh various options to implement appropriate cost reduction plans in all regions in the Performance Coatings Group, the Consumer Brands Group, and the Administrative segments due to the continued uncertain demand outlook. The trajectory of raw material costs is trending favorably as we exit the year, although the pace and level of potential relief next year is difficult to project.

"Our long-term outlook remains bright. We will continue to invest in long-term growth initiatives, including stores, sales representatives, innovative products and acquisitions that fit our strategy. We remain confident in our strategy, our capabilities and solutions, and most importantly, our people, who have demonstrated a consistent ability to execute and outperform the market regardless of the economic environment."

ABOUT THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 Company-operated stores and facilities, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com .

Regulation G Reconciliations

Management of the Company believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of diluted net income per share excluding the loss on the divestiture of Wattyl, and Valspar acquisition-related amortization expense. This adjusted earnings per share measurement is not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It should not be considered a substitute for earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables reconcile diluted net income per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to adjusted diluted net income per share.



















Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

(after-tax guidance)

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Low

High Diluted net income per share



$ 2.62





$ 6.23

$ 7.65

$ 7.95























Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) $ .26 $ .05 .21

$ .79 $ .18 .61

.85

.85























Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 2.83





$ 6.84

$ 8.50

$ 8.80



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax

Pre-Tax Tax Effect (1) After-Tax Diluted net income per share



$ 1.88





$ 5.82





$ 6.98























Loss on divestiture



—

$ .41 $ .07 .34

$ .41 $ .07 .34























Acquisition-related amortization expense (2) $ .26 $ .05 .21

.84 .20 .64

1.10 .27 .83























Adjusted diluted net income per share



$ 2.09





$ 6.80





$ 8.15

(1) The tax effect is calculated based on the statutory rate and the nature of the item, unless otherwise noted. (2) Acquisition-related amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of intangible assets related to the Valspar acquisition and is

included in Amortization.

Management of the Company believes that investors' understanding of the Company's operating performance is enhanced by the disclosure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding the loss on the divestiture of Wattyl in 2021. This measurement is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered a substitute for net income or net operating cash. The following table reconciles net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

(millions of dollars)















Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Net income $ 370.8

$ 577.9

$ 685.1

$ 1,633.8 Interest expense 88.4

92.9

101.2

282.5 Income taxes 90.3

162.0

192.1

444.4 Depreciation 65.5

64.8

64.5

194.8 Amortization 78.0

78.5

81.3

237.8 EBITDA $ 693.0

$ 976.1

$ 1,124.2

$ 2,793.3

































Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Net income $ 409.6

$ 648.6

$ 502.2

$ 1,560.4 Interest expense 83.2

83.5

83.1

249.8 Income taxes 99.4

170.6

109.3

379.3 Depreciation 65.4

71.0

63.4

199.8 Amortization 79.2

77.8

76.2

233.2 EBITDA $ 736.8

$ 1,051.5

$ 834.2

$ 2,622.5 Loss on divestiture 111.9

—

—

111.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 848.7

$ 1,051.5

$ 834.2

$ 2,734.4

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Statements of Consolidated Income (Unaudited) (millions of dollars, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 6,047.4

$ 5,146.7

$ 16,918.4

$ 15,182.5 Cost of goods sold 3,458.0

3,007.1

9,827.1

8,519.5 Gross profit 2,589.4

2,139.6

7,091.3

6,663.0 Percent to net sales 42.8 %

41.6 %

41.9 %

43.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,528.6

1,368.9

4,455.2

4,132.6 Percent to net sales 25.3 %

26.6 %

26.3 %

27.2 % Other general (income) expense - net (14.4)

(1.1)

(7.5)

111.2 Amortization 81.3

76.2

237.8

233.2 Interest expense 101.2

83.1

282.5

249.8 Interest income (2.6)

(0.7)

(4.8)

(1.9) Other expense (income) - net 18.1

1.7

49.9

(1.6) Income before income taxes 877.2

611.5

2,078.2

1,939.7 Income taxes 192.1

109.3

444.4

379.3 Net income $ 685.1

$ 502.2

$ 1,633.8

$ 1,560.4















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.66

$ 1.92

$ 6.33

$ 5.92 Diluted $ 2.62

$ 1.88

$ 6.23

$ 5.82















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 257.7

261.6

258.2

263.4 Diluted 261.1

266.6

262.2

268.1

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Business Segments (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)

















2022

2021

Net

Segment

Net

Segment

External

Profit

External

Profit

Sales

(Loss)

Sales

(Loss) Three Months Ended September 30:













The Americas Group $ 3,602.7

$ 764.1

$ 2,967.0

$ 631.5 Consumer Brands Group 701.9

94.9

646.7

75.8 Performance Coatings Group 1,741.7

236.3

1,532.5

110.4 Administrative 1.1

(218.1)

0.5

(206.2) Consolidated totals $ 6,047.4

$ 877.2

$ 5,146.7

$ 611.5































Nine Months Ended September 30:













The Americas Group $ 9,589.9

$ 1,909.9

$ 8,563.5

$ 1,838.8 Consumer Brands Group 2,139.2

223.3

2,156.3

342.3 Performance Coatings Group 5,186.1

577.6

4,461.3

399.0 Administrative 3.2

(632.6)

1.4

(640.4) Consolidated totals $ 16,918.4

$ 2,078.2

$ 15,182.5

$ 1,939.7

































The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of dollars)









September 30,

2022

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 130.5

$ 313.3 Accounts receivable, net 2,897.6

2,598.0 Inventories 2,547.8

1,816.0 Other current assets 541.3

651.1 Total current assets 6,117.2

5,378.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,041.2

1,827.2 Goodwill 7,318.2

6,996.3 Intangible assets 3,958.3

4,068.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,853.0

1,774.4 Other assets 957.9

691.5 Total assets $ 22,245.8

$ 20,736.6







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 945.2

$ 709.4 Accounts payable 2,808.4

2,675.4 Compensation and taxes withheld 650.6

692.1 Accrued taxes 205.3

181.3 Current portion of long-term debt 0.6

662.1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 418.1

398.8 Other accruals 1,067.8

1,159.4 Total current liabilities 6,096.0

6,478.5 Long-term debt 9,588.9

7,604.9 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 256.5

271.8 Deferred income taxes 691.8

801.5 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,492.4

1,433.9 Other long-term liabilities 1,522.4

1,455.7 Shareholders' equity 2,597.8

2,690.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,245.8

$ 20,736.6

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Subsidiaries Selected Information (Unaudited) (millions of dollars, except store count data)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Depreciation $ 64.5

$ 63.4

$ 194.8

$ 199.8 Capital expenditures 174.9

96.7

410.7

248.1 Cash dividends 155.8

145.2

462.9

442.9 Amortization of intangibles 81.3

76.2

237.8

233.2















Significant components of Other general (income) expense - net:







Provision for environmental related matters - net $ 6.4

$ 0.5

$ 11.1

$ 5.5 Loss on divestiture of business —

—

—

111.9 Gain on sale or disposition of assets (20.8)

(1.6)

(18.6)

(6.2)















Significant components of Other expense (income) - net:







Investment losses (gains) $ 1.1

$ —

$ 16.0

$ (18.3) Net expense from banking activities 3.1

2.6

9.0

7.7 Foreign currency transaction related losses (gains) 19.2

(1.2)

29.5

10.4 Other (1) (5.3)

0.3

(4.6)

(1.4)















Store Count Data:













The Americas Group - net new stores 13

16

32

50 The Americas Group - total stores 4,891

4,824

4,891

4,824 Performance Coatings Group - net new branches —

1

1

— Performance Coatings Group - total branches 283

282

283

282















(1) Consists of items of revenue, gains, expenses and losses unrelated to the primary business purpose of the Company.

