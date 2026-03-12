The Sherwin-Williams Company to Hold Financial Community Presentation on September 24, 2026

News provided byThe Sherwin-Williams Company
Mar 12, 2026, 09:00 ET
CLEVELAND, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in Cleveland, OH on September 24, 2026. Scheduled participants include Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Heidi G. Petz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin E. Meisenzahl and additional senior leadership.
Registration details will be available at a later date.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.515.8682
|
Direct: 216.515.8849
|
Eric Swanson
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.566.2766
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
