The Sherwin-Williams Company to Hold Financial Community Presentation on September 24, 2026

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Mar 12, 2026, 09:00 ET

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in Cleveland, OH on September 24, 2026. Scheduled participants include Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Heidi G. Petz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin E. Meisenzahl and additional senior leadership.

Registration details will be available at a later date. 

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact: 

Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected] 

[email protected]


Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

