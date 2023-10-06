THE SHOPPES AT BLACK DIAMOND FILLS A VOID FOR RESIDENTS OF CITRUS COUNTY

Popular retail names to contribute to economic growth

LECANTO, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferber Company (Ferber), a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. announces The Shoppes at Black Diamond, a 29-acre retail development in Citrus County. The Shoppes at Black Diamond is located at the Northwest quadrant of the intersection of Norvell Bryant Highway and Lecanto Highway, in Lecanto, Florida.

Overhead look at The Shoppes at Black Diamond development by Ferber Company
Executive Vice President at The Ferber Company and lead developer on this project, Marlon Champion, states "We saw this as a huge void for retailers and restaurants in Citrus County. The additions coming to this intersection to join Walmart will benefit the residents of Lecanto, Beverly Hills, and Citrus County." Citrus County has become a prime target for residential development, generating the need for more commercial uses to complement that growth and existing residents. The Ferber Company is also in the beginning stages of an additional phase of the shopping center adjacent to The Shoppes at Black Diamond. This joins an additional retail development that broke ground this summer, neighboring Walmart, on the south side of the intersection.

"It is an exciting time in our county as Ferber continues to break ground and contribute to our economic growth, while still adhering to the standards we have for our quality of life and environmental protection," said Ruthie Davis Schlabach, County Commissioner District 3. The Shoppes at Black Diamond will include retailers such as Target Supercenter, Aldi, Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Panera, and Texas Roadhouse, with one more retail pad available for lease.

Development site work began in October of 2022 and is nearing completion. Building construction will commence in the upcoming weeks with the first retail openings anticipated to occur in early 2024. For more information regarding leasing and sales, contact Kaleigh Baumlin at [email protected], or Marlon Champion at [email protected] for project questions.

About The Ferber Company
The Ferber Company is a privately held real estate development and investment company headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. with offices in St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach, as well as a regional office in Basking Ridge, NJ. Established in 1907, the company has put its expertise and capital strength to the test, developing a broad array of commercial real estate projects for nationally known retailers throughout the Southeast and Philadelphia and New York Metro markets. For more information, visit www.FerberCompany.com.

SOURCE The Ferber Company

