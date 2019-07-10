The Shore Club Turks And Caicos Named #1 Resort In The Caribbean, Bermuda And Bahamas In Travel + Leisure Magazine

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Travel + Leisure magazine announced the results of its annual World's Best Awards, with The Shore Club Turks and Caicos named #1 in the category of Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. This is the first time in recent years that a Turks & Caicos resort has received top honors.

As the first and only resort on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, The Shore Club has opened to major acclaim in the last two years, receiving praise and positive feedback from guests, travelers, industry professionals and media. Alongside the 106 ocean-view suites with private verandas and four luxury Villas, four pools, 820 feet of beachfront, a Dune Spa and Wellness Center, water sports, Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, the luxury resort stands apart due to its unbeatable location on the world's best beach and engaging and anticipatory service.

Every year, Travel + Leisure showcases the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers as the World's Best. Readers share their favorite cities, hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, and experiences around the world, culminating in the World's Best list, and earning a spot is considered a high honor in the hotel industry.

"We've been thrilled with the positive response to The Shore Club since opening in 2017, and the honor of being named as 'best' in the Caribbean is truly the cherry on top," says Stan Hartling, hotel owner and CEO of The Hartling Group. "What sets The Shore Club apart is the active and vibrant energy that is felt immediately when arriving to the resort, and we thank our team and staff for bringing the island flair to each and every personalized stay."

With upcoming events such as the Turks & Caicos Islands Film Festival and new Villa openings later this year, The Shore Club remains one of the most sought-after places to stay in the Caribbean. In addition to the highest accolade in that category, The Shore Club was also ranked #30 in the Top 100 Hotels in World. Its sister property, The Palms Turks and Caicos was also listed in the Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas as #13.

"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," says Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline Gifford. "Brands and properties from all over the world—from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States—are recognized by our audience because they deliver on exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."

The 2019 World's Best Awards lists, as well as survey methodology, are currently featured on www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest and will appear in the August issue of the magazine.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 15 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.

SOURCE The Shore Club Turks and Caicos

