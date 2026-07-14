The Short Term Shop Ranked #11 in the Nation on the 2026 RealTrends Top 1000 -- The Only Short Term Rental-Specialized Team on the List

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The Short Term Shop

Jul 14, 2026, 07:45 ET

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Term Shop has been ranked #11 in the United States on the 2026 RealTrends Top 1000. Out of 1,000 ranked teams nationwide, The Short Term Shop is the only team that focuses exclusively on short term rental and vacation rental investment properties.

"There are a thousand teams on this list and we are the only one built specifically for short term rental investors," said Avery Carl, founder and CEO. "This ranking reflects the work of 75+ agents across 20+ markets who show up for their clients every day."

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The RealTrends Top 1000 is the most widely recognized ranking of residential real estate teams in the United States, based on verified transaction data. The Short Term Shop's placement at #11 puts it among the highest-producing teams in the country — alongside major luxury and general residential organizations — despite operating exclusively in the vacation rental investment niche.

The Short Term Shop works exclusively with investors purchasing properties to operate as short term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO. The company provides market selection, financing guidance, and ongoing education through Short Term Shop Plus. To date, the team has helped more than 5,000 investors purchase just shy of $4 billion in short term rental real estate and has earned over 1,100 five-star Google reviews.

The Short Term Shop has also been recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 20 Team and HousingWire Top 20 Team. Avery Carl is the best-selling author of Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Wealth and Smarter Short-Term Rentals.

The team operates in more than 20 markets including the Smoky Mountains, Destin, 30A, Panama City Beach, Gulf Shores, Broken Bow, Scottsdale, Sedona, Myrtle Beach, Branson, Galveston, Orlando, and others.

For more information, visit theshorttermshop.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE The Short Term Shop

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