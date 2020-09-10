The Shyft Group Expands Florida Manufacturing Footprint To Meet Growing Demand For First Responder Vehicle Upfits

Once complete, the flexible manufacturing facility will bring The Shyft Group's Florida-based regional manufacturing and distribution footprint to more than 50,000 square feet, immediately expanding the brand's upfit capacity and retail sales capabilities.

"Strobes-R-Us has been a leading supplier of upfit and lighting solutions for federal, state, and local government agencies for decades from its flagship Pompano Beach facility ," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Shyft Group. "Business wins have led to the recent need for expanded capacity in both the Strobes-R-Us and Utilimaster businesses. We are encouraged to see demand continue on an upward trajectory in both the last mile delivery and specialty service fleet arenas. Accordingly, we look forward to welcoming new employees to The Shyft Group family, in short order."

The expansion is expected to immediately create 40 new skilled trades positions. To apply, applicants are encouraged to join the Strobes-R-Us team onsite at the new facility, located at 15335 Park of Commerce, Building 25, Suite 101, Jupiter, FL, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply and interview. Job seekers who cannot attend the hiring event in person should visit www.strobesrus.com/careers.

The Shyft Group is known for dynamic work and delivery truck, upfit, and recreational vehicle brands, including Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing. Strobes-R-Us, in particular, is a premier provider of upfit products and services for government and non-government vehicles, including first responder fleets. The company installs and distributes upfit kits and lighting equipment, including light bars, interior accessories, communication radios, MDT computer docks, K-9 officer upfits, and exterior accessories to a diverse range of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, municipal emergency response vehicles, towing companies and construction companies, specialty service fleets, as well as utility and telecom providers.

This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, and to follow the divestiture of its Emergency Response business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach, which corresponds with the company's pivot in market focus and the forward momentum garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets. The Company reported sales of $757 million in 2019 from continued operations.

For more information, please visit TheShyftGroup.com.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3860

Sawyer Lipari

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

313.309.9551

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3862

SOURCE The Shyft Group

