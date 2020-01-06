The Silver&Fit® Program Offers Industry-Leading New Features to Keep Seniors Healthy and Fit in 2020

CARMEL, Ind. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise program is ratcheting up its industry-leading offerings to Medicare-eligible members nationwide with the introduction of new features for 2020. Alongside it's nationwide network of nearly 15,000 fitness centers available to members, the Silver&Fit program now offers: over 250 streaming, on-demand group exercise classes; health coaching for social engagement, nutrition, weight control, exercise, sleep quality and stress management; a social club network; the Silver&Fit mobile app; an enhanced online fitness center profile page and search engine; 35 home fitness kits; and an enhanced Connected! program that aggregates exercise data across over 250 wearable fitness devices and apps, so that members can better monitor their steps, heart rate, sleep or other health data.

"We are extremely pleased to offer a range of new features for health plans and their members who are striving to stay healthy, fit and connected to their communities," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007. "The New Year is the time when most Americans take stock of their health and fitness and set goals to get healthier. We want to make sure that our health plans and members know we are evolving to meet their needs.

"For example, with our new health coaching program, members who want more hands-on support to set health and fitness goals or to change their health behaviors can engage in live coaching, video coaching, or chat coaching with our certified lifestyle health coaches. And members who may not always be able to get to a gym or fitness center can stream some of the latest and highest quality group exercise classes on their phones, their laptops, tablets or TVs," DeVries said.

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's leading healthy aging and exercise programs. Beneficiaries receive discounted or no-cost access to a broad choice of fitness center options, ranging from YMCAs to top national fitness club chains to local community centers and exercise classes, in addition to other health and fitness offerings. It contracts with top-name national fitness chains, as well as smaller, local exercise centers and YMCAs, offering members a broad choice of affordable fitness options.

"Our members are extremely engaged in our program, with a 99% participant satisfaction rating, but through our new offerings we are providing even greater variety for those who may need or want to broaden their health activities," added DeVries.

For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, please contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE.

