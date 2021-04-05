The Simply Good Foods Company Announces Participation in Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign

DENVER, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) ("Simply Good Foods") a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products under Atkins® and Quest® brand names has partnered with Walmart and Feeding America® for the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign that launches today.

For the last seven years, Walmart has spearheaded this campaign where each of Walmart's 4,700 stores has partnered with one of 200 local Feeding America® member food banks to help secure a meal* for people facing hunger in the community. Feeding America leads the nation to engage in the fight against hunger through their network of food banks and distribution of meals via food pantries and meal programs across the United States.

"At Simply Good Foods, we offer nutritious, delicious products that are convenient and innovative while maintaining the belief that doing the right thing is the cornerstone of our corporate culture. As such, it is important for us to give back to the community. I am proud to be a part of a team that partners with Walmart and Feeding America to raise awareness and help fight hunger in communities nationwide," said Jill Short-Clark, Chief Customer Officer at Simply Good Foods.

For each purchase of participating Simply Good Foods products at Walmart from April 5 - May 3, 2021, the company will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal to Feeding America. Simply Good Foods is guaranteeing a minimum donation of $50,000 and a maximum donation of $110,500. Every dollar helps secures at least 10 meals by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

The nine participating products, available for purchase at Walmart stores or Walmart.com are:

Atkins Vanilla Pecan Meal Bar

Atkins Birthday Cake Meal Bar

Atkins Peanut Butter Pretzel Meal Bar

Atkins Peanut Butter Granola Meal Bar

Quest Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie

Quest Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Cookie

Quest Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar

Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bar

Quest Chocolate Brownie Protein Bar

To participate in the fight against hunger with Simply Good Foods, consumers can purchase a participating Atkins or Quest product at their local Walmart or Walmart.com. For more details, please visit Walmart.com/FightHunger.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins® and Quest® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

*DISCLAIMER: For each participating product purchased at Walmart from April 5 – May 3, 2021, Simply Good Foods will donate $0.10 to Feeding America® - enough to help secure at least 1 meal on behalf of local member food banks – up to the max donation. See package or Walmart.com/FightHunger for details.

