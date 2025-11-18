The Sine Institute Announces 2026 Class of Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American University's Sine Institute of Policy & Politics announced its eighth class of Sine Institute Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers. This year's cohort, the Sine Institute 250+ at American Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers, will present seminars on elements of America's past, present, and future as a key part of American University's "250+ at American" initiative, a yearlong series of events in recognition of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Sine Institute 2026 Class of Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers

In seminars offered by the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics throughout the nation's semiquincentennial year, topics covered by the Fellows and Lecturers will include America's storytelling history, the future of our democracy, civic education and engagement, voting rights activism, and more.

The Sine Institute 250+ at American Fellows will be:

Kwame Alexander , Poet; Educator; Emmy-Winning Producer; #1 New York Times Bestselling Author; Founder, One Word at a Time

, Poet; Educator; Emmy-Winning Producer; #1 New York Times Bestselling Author; Founder, One Word at a Time Anna Palmer , Founder and CEO, Punchbowl News; Former Co-Author, Politico Playbook

, Founder and CEO, Punchbowl News; Former Co-Author, Politico Playbook María Teresa Kumar , Emmy-Nominated Political and Voting Rights Activist; Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino

, Emmy-Nominated Political and Voting Rights Activist; Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino Kristen Soltis Anderson, Pollster; Speaker; Commentator; Founding Partner, Echelon Insights

The Sine Institute 250+ at American Distinguished Lecturers will be:

Hon. Wes Moore , 63 rd Governor of Maryland; 2021 Sine Institute Fellow

, 63 Governor of Maryland; 2021 Sine Institute Fellow Hon. Kevin Stitt , 28 th Governor of Oklahoma

, 28 Governor of Oklahoma Mete Coban MBE , Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy

, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy Tina Tchen , Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama; Executive VP of Programs, Obama Foundation

, Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama; Executive VP of Programs, Obama Foundation Amb. Shefali Razdan Duggal , Former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands

, Former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Anita B. McBride , Former Chief of Staff, First Lady Laura Bush; Executive in Residence, AU Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies; Director, AU First Ladies Initiative

, Former Chief of Staff, First Lady Laura Bush; Executive in Residence, AU Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies; Director, AU First Ladies Initiative Stewart D. McLaurin, President, White House Historical Association

"The Sine Institute 250+ at American Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers are a visionary group of leaders and experts who will be a core element of our 250+ at American initiative," said AU President Jonathan Alger. "Through seminars and events, our American University community will engage with them in important discussions about our nation's past, present, and the future of our democracy."

"For eight years now, the Sine Institute has connected prominent leaders and experts with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader AU community, helping to shape the future of policy, culture, and democracy," said Amy K. Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics and AU's Democracy Innovation Lab at the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics. "This exemplary cohort of 250+ at American Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers will contribute a wealth of knowledge and experience to AU's 250+ at American initiative, and their seminars will engage our community on critical topics related to America's past, present and future."

The new Sine Fellows will be introduced to the AU community, the media, and the public at large during a special debut event on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. They will end their fellowship by showcasing their work at the second annual Solution Summit on October 8, 2026, hosted by AU's Democracy Innovation Lab at the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics.

The Sine Institute was made possible through a $10 million gift from AU alumnus, trustee, and entrepreneur Jeff Sine, (SIS/BA '76), and Samira Sine, a respected journalist and advocate for women and children. The Sine's gift was a milestone in American University's Change Can't Wait campaign.

More information about the Sine Institute's programming, previous Fellows and Distinguished Lecturers, and upcoming student opportunities is available here.

About the Sine Institute for Policy & Politics

The Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University is one of the nation's premier forums for the study and discussion of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. As an incubator for policy innovation, the Sine Institute is committed to bringing students together with national and global changemakers to search for common ground and cultivate solutions to today's most pressing challenges.

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU's faculty, students, staff, and alumni shape the future from artificial intelligence to civic life and the sciences. Building on our 132-year history of education and research, AU is committed to addressing the world's pressing issues.

About The Democracy Innovation Lab

American University's Democracy Innovation Lab at the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics is a university-wide hub of conversation, collaboration and research focused on advancing and supporting civic education and engagement efforts in the United States. The Lab offers a range of programs, initiatives, and resources created and developed to ensure students, faculty, and the broader community are able to make their voices heard and join the Lab in programs supporting civic education and participation in the nation's democratic processes.

SOURCE American University