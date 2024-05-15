The Sister Accord® Accelerator Opens Applications for 2nd Cohort Funding for Female Entrepreneurs

The Sister Accord® Foundation Founder Sonia Jackson Myles and Business Leader Jean Freeman and her firm, Zambezi, team up to continue support of women-owned businesses in the U.S.

CINCINNATI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, an organization founded by Sonia Jackson Myles that is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, announced today that applications are now open for funding through The Sister Accord® Accelerator, a program that helps female entrepreneurs rapidly grow and scale their businesses through a combination of grants, education, and mentorship. This program is made possible with the support of Jean Freeman, CEO and Principal of advertising agency Zambezi, which is giving $50,000 in funding. Jackson Myles will provide $10,000 to fund a sixth grant.

The Sister Accord® Accelerator is designed to fuel the growth of existing women-owned businesses by providing monetary support, business education, and mentorship – the tangible tools needed to scale a business. Six women entrepreneurs will be given a $10,000 grant, ongoing mentorship from Jackson Myles and Freeman, and additional guidance from a number of noted business leaders. Over the course of five months, Accelerator participants will have ongoing mentorship meetings and will also attend a number of educational sessions focused on sales, marketing, operations, and growth.

The program invites applicants who meet the following criteria:

Participants must have started an official registered business in the U.S.

Participants must attend all sessions that will be held over a five-month period in order to receive the full $10,000 business grant.

business grant. Company must have 51% ownership by a woman who is also the strategic leader in the operations of the business.

To be considered, applications must be completed by 11:59 PM EST on May 31, 2024. Interested applicants can apply at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflmlCoMcAy9TWikRYQljGSjGfdG3uSHRk8cOoX9OhJojw7JQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

Prior to The Accord Group LLC, Jackson Myles spent her 20+ year career managing over $20 billion for global companies: Procter & Gamble, Ford Motor Company, and The Gillette Company. Freeman is Principal and CEO at Zambezi, a women-owned and creatively led advertising agency. Zambezi has been recognized as a six-time Honoree of the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies and one of the "100 Fast Growing Companies in LA" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Participants from the first cohort reported the grants and mentorship having many positive impacts on their businesses. Dr. Susan Lovelle, Founder & CEO, Balanced Performance, shared that the program delivered "unprecedented clarity and strategic focus, was pivotal in shaping my approach to growth, and the funding received through the Accelerator enabled me to leverage new opportunities effectively and maximize my business' potential."

"The Sister Accord® Accelerator is a masterclass that you won't find anywhere else. The investment, empowerment, belief system, expertise, and genuine dedication to small businesses like mine has kept us in business after a five-year drought and has caused our revenue and capacity to increase exponentially," said Kimberly Huckleby, Owner & President, Whistle Clean Service Inc.

"Studies continue to show that women are still not receiving the funding they need for their businesses—less than 3% of venture capital funds are given to women-owned businesses," said Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder of The Sister Accord® Foundation and The Sister Accord® Accelerator. "I often see women business owners turn their passions into a business and get stuck not knowing how to scale. This program will help ensure that they have the necessary tools and knowledge to help get them to where they want to be in addition to receiving a financial grant. I am honored that Jean has seen the potential in this program and agreed to partner with me again to create the curriculum and help lead. The generous support of Zambezi has made this second class possible."

"Our purpose with The Sister Accord® Accelerator is to see more women entrepreneurs succeed in growing and scaling their businesses," said Jean Freeman, Principal and CEO at Zambezi. "Women-owned businesses are a primary driver for the US economy, they are known for their innovation and for promoting greater diversity within their organizations, which will lead us to a more equitable workforce, and beyond."

About The Sister Accord® Foundation:

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister Accord® LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe.

