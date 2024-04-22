The Sister Accord® Foundation Celebrates New Chapter in Partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Festivities Held on April 20th Bring The Sister Accord® Foundation's Mission of Having One

Billion Girls and Women Learn to Love Themselves and Each Other One Step Closer to Reality

JOHANNESBURG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, has officially launched a new chapter in South Africa in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF). The event to honor this momentous occasion happened this past Saturday at Sanctuary Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg.

L-R Founder of The Sister Accord® Foundation Sonia Jackson Myles, Last Living Leader of the 1956 Women's March Sophia Williams De Bruyn, and her daughter Sonja De Bruyn

"I'm so elated that we delivered on our promise yet again to lead with LOVE," said Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder & CEO of The Sister Accord® Foundation. "The last time I visited South Africa, I was working for Ford Motor Company. Fast forward over 20 years, and I am returning to a place that has left an indelible impression on my heart and soul. I am extremely grateful for this partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which is helping us get even closer to reaching one billion girls and women."

Saxophonist Nkuli Buri entertained invited guests as they enjoyed breakfast and networking opportunities. Athi Rwexu, the South African Ambassador for The Sister Accord® Foundation, was the emcee for the day. Tamryn Sass, General Counsel at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, delivered the welcome address and said that they were proud to be partnering with The Sister Accord®.

A highlight from the day included the presentation of The Sister Accord® Leadership Award. Sonia Jackson Myles presented this award to Sophia Williams De Bruyn, the guest of honor and the last living leader of the 1956 Women's March. Ms. Williams De Bruyn addressed the guests and said, "Your unity of purpose and your blessed mission to improve the lives of a staggering billion women worldwide, to encouraging girls and women, through education, to love themselves, gain respect for themselves, gain self-esteem and confidence for themselves; is a gigantic and most noble leap, which can truly manifest, because of your solid and steadfast belief in the principles of The Sister Accord® and its commitments, to the three global objectives of enlightening, educating and eradicating violence and bullying against girls and women."

Notable guests included Dr. Futhi Mtoba and Nolitha Fakude, both of whom shared words of wisdom, and artist Kganya Mogashoa who painted a portrait of Sophia Williams De Bruyn in real-time. Attendees were also treated to an uplifting musical performance by South African recording artist Carletheia.

Since its inception in 2013, The Sister Accord® Foundation has transformed innumerable girls' and women's lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos, which have amassed 55 million total views and 231 million impressions to date. The Foundation has also expanded into new territories, with chapters already established in Lilongwe, Malawi, Harare, and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

About The Sister Accord® Foundation:

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D.® Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord® LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Wellness.

For More Information:

Contact: Caitlin Burke

[email protected]

(203) 733-4085

SOURCE The Sister Accord Foundation