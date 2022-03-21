THE SISTER ACCORD® FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES A "CELEBRATION OF SISTERHOOD" TEA PARTY FOCUSED ON CREATING A FUTURE WHERE ALL WOMEN HAVE SAFE SPACES, POSITIVE ROLE MODELS AND THE SUPPORT TO DEVELOP INTO TOMORROW'S LEADERS

Myles will co-host the Tea Party with President of The Sister Accord® at The Ohio State University, Tiana Frierson. The Founder of the chapter, Jayda Rogers, and the first advisor, Ivory Levert, will both be honored for their work furthering the mission of The Sister Accord Foundation®. Through its beloved Tea Parties and the important discussions that happen there, The Sister Accord®️ aspires to change how girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other.

"This is our 24th Tea Party, and the fact that it is happening during Women's History Month makes it all the more special," said Myles. "From Jenn Cassetta's critically important safety and empowerment lessons, to supporting female students with new scholarships, to the insights from the amazing leaders of Lu, to the way we will use technology throughout the day, it will be an event filled with inspiration, learning and fun. And, I am absolutely thrilled to have my friend and 2015 Sister Accord®️ Honoree Sheila E. join us. At this time in the world, the power of sisterhood and the ability we have to lift each other up through education and inspiration are absolutely essential."

"Organizations like The Sister Accord® Foundation are vital to our well-being. Young girls and women need a safe place to learn to love themselves and others, now more than ever. Since receiving the Leadership Award from The Sister Accord® in 2015, I am with them on their mission to reach one billion girls and women to educate and enlighten them on the power they hold," said Sheila E.

This Tea Party is made possible through the generous support of Lu and from Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Dora Anim, COO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation shared, "GCF and All-In Cincinnati are forging the path for equity and inclusive prosperity for the region. We believe that The Sister Accord's mission to empower girls and women with programming designed to inspire building strong leadership skills, pursuing entrepreneurship, and focusing on STEM/STEAM aligns perfectly with our focus. We are honored to partner with Sonia Jackson Myles and her organization."

Register Here to Attend the Tea Party: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sister-accord-foundationcelebration-of-sisterhood-virtual-tea-party-tickets-288098469277

About The Sister Accord®: A Celebration of Sisterhood Tea Party Program

The Sister Accord® Tea Party Program is a leadership development program presented by The Sister Accord® Foundation, focused on helping young women understand the importance of strong, healthy, positive relationships with other young women in their development as exceptional leaders. For more information: www.thesisteraccordfoundation.org.

Media Contact: Victoria Stinson, [email protected]

SOURCE The Sister Accord Foundation