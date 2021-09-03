The Sister Accord® Foundation Announces Zimbabwe Chapter At Eighth Annual Sister Accord Day Celebration

The Sister Accord Foundation is dedicated to empowering girls and women, with the mission of teaching one billion girls and women how to love themselves and each other. The Sister Accord Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society at large. Each year, award recipients personify The Sister Accord's three key pillars: to – through self-awareness and leadership development – educate girls and women, enlighten them of the power of sisterhood, and eradicate the bullying and violence they face.

The landmark event was DJ'd by Grammy award-winner Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa and featured performances by New Edition's Johnny Gill and gospel artist Byron Cage, all of whom received Leadership Awards from the Foundation. Jackson Myles also presented Leadership Awards to influential business leaders and her own personal mentors, Daymond John (CEO of FUBU and star of ABC's Shark Tank), Janet B. Reid, Ph.D. (Founder & CEO of BRBS World, LLC), Janice Bryant Howroyd (Presidential special appointee and Founder & CEO of the ActOne Group), and Jim Bechtold (Chief Innovation & Impact Officer of CEO Forum).

The new Zimbabwe chapter will serve to enlighten and empower the nation's girls and women. Zimbabwean radio personality and women's rights advocate Thabani Patience Gambiza, popularly known as Manjenjenje, has been appointed the ambassador of The Sister Accord Foundation. Gambiza will use her passion to advance the Foundation's goals to unite and protect women.

"At The Sister Accord Foundation, we believe that love is the world's most critical commodity. That is our core message; it is our mantra. Learning comes from self-awareness and leadership development, which is what we call the #heartwork™ -- and I feel humbled and blessed to have the support of so many remarkable individuals, who join us from such varied walks of life to celebrate the eighth annual Sister Accord Day," said Jackson Myles. "The number eight represents new beginnings, and I am truly thrilled to announce a new day for the girls and women of Zimbabwe. We love our Zim girls, and we are here to serve them. The Sister Accord is a promise that will transform their lives – and we are excited to appoint Thabani as the ambassador for this vital new chapter."

"As Ambassador, I will spread the message of love, peace, empowerment, and identity to my beneficiaries, family, friends, work colleagues, and many other women and girls' networks in Zimbabwe and across borders," Manjenjenje said at the chapter's launch in Zimbabwe, held on August 28th. "It is through my passion that I will assist The Sister Accord Foundation to reach its intended target of one billion women and girls, and continue to speak out against gender-based violence."

"I am truly thankful for this honor. It means a lot, and I do not take it for granted. Many are called, but few are chosen, and when you are called upon to be a leader, there is a level of responsibility and commitment required — and I do not take this award lightly," said Johnny Gill.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award from The Sister Accord Foundation. I want to especially thank 'Dr.' Sonia Jackson Myles and all who help bring The Sister Accord vision to life," said Janet B. Reid, Ph.D. "'Dr.' Myles helps women and girls give birth to healthy dreams and to nurture those dreams into reality."

"Thank you to everyone involved with The Sister Accord. This award serves as proof that nobodies from nowhere can accomplish something. I am truly that nobody from nowhere, and it is an honor to be called out by an organization that literally is a light to our world," said Jim Bechtold. "I want to thank The Sister Accord for bringing hope through education, enlightenment, and eradicating bullying and violence."

"This award is much needed and extremely special to me. As a member of the hip hop community and a part of my former group, I must speak on behalf of those who have been in the background and have been misunderstood and voiceless," shared Dee Dee Roper (a.k.a. DJ Spinderella). "To be acknowledged when you feel voiceless or less-than is an affirmation, and I truly appreciate Sonia and The Sister Accord for this honor."

"This is a very special day. I cannot believe it is actually eight years that The Sister Accord has been doing such amazing work in the community and mentoring by example. I truly believe in mentorship, and I am here because of a tribe of mentors," said Daymond John. "That is what I try to do on Shark Tank and in my personal life. Congratulations to The Sister Accord for all they do and to all the other awardees who are being acknowledged. I think about The Sister Accord all the time for the great work Sonia is doing. I wish the Foundation continued success for many, many more years."

"This 8th anniversary of Sister Accord Day is a dynamic celebration of touching millions of girls and women in a global movement that is making the world better for all children. Additionally, working with men and boys as a part of this movement is incredible. It is also inclusive and impactful to our goal of 1 billion served," said Janice Bryant Howroyd. "Today, in the midst of a global pandemic, Sonia Jackson Myles is more successful than ever in her areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening all on the power of sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence by way of scholarships and targeted programming."

For the second time this year, The Sister Accord Foundation will award $15,000 in scholarships. Three students, who are enrolled full-time in college and attended the August 31st celebration, will be eligible to apply for the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship, which is made possible by the 7 Principles Foundation. To date, The Sister Accord Foundation has awarded $30,000 in scholarships and one $1,000 business grant.

At the event, a "Sister Accord Slide" dance contest was led by Slide creator Iris T. London of ITL Fitness, with special prizes awarded to winning guests.

The event also paid special tribute to Kelly LaDon Smith, Jackson Myles' Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. line sister and co-pledge, who passed away suddenly at the age of 53 on June 8, 2021.

The event will be rebroadcast on September 8th. Tickets for the rebroadcast are $25 and available at the Foundation's newly launched website TheSisterAccordFoundation.org.

ABOUT THE SISTER ACCORD®:

The Sister Accord Foundation (a 501c3 organization) has three global areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women. The Foundation is focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. As the founder of this organization, Sonia Jackson Myles is committed to have one billion girls and women pledge to live by the aforementioned principles. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord, LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in Corporate America and around the globe.

In 2013, The City of Cincinnati proclaimed August 31 as Sister Accord Day. Now, girls and women (boys and men as well) around the world, celebrate Sisterhood on this day. During the annual celebrations, the Foundation asks people around the world to perform random acts of kindness towards a girl or woman. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Well-Being.

Media Contact

Matthew Berritt

[email protected]

305.310.3210

SOURCE The Sister Accord Foundation